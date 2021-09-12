Giants 15, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each hit three-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.
La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50. The Giants entered 2½ games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.
Rangers 8, Athletics 6
OAKLAND — Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting the Texas Rangers past the Oakland Athletics, 8-6, on Saturday.
Trailing 6-2 after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3).
Blue Jays 11, Orioles 10, 1st game
Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2, 2nd game
BALTIMORE — Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers in an 11-run seventh and Toronto beat Baltimore to complete a doubleheader sweep.
In the opener, George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh.
In the nightcap, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the seventh with single off rookie left-hander Keegan Akin (2-9), and Bichette followed with a towering homer to left field.
Brewers 3, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Saturday night.
Burnes (10-4) struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021. This time is was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.
Cleveland is the first team to be no-hit three times in the same year — all of them with starter Zach Plesac (10-5) on the mound.
The right-handed Burnes was in control from the start, striking out 11 of his first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 in order. After walking Myles Straw to start the seventh, the 26-year-old got through the eighth thanks to a diving catch by center fielder Lorenzo Cain on Owen Miller’s liner.
Rays 7, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and Tampa Bay beat Detroit.
Kevin Kiermaier doubled and tripled to help the Rays end a two-game losing streak. Enns (1-0) struck out six in four hitless innings of relief, nine years after being drafted by the New York Yankees out of Central Michigan University.
Phillies 6, Rockies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia past Colorado.
Odubel Herrera had a two-RBI bunt double and Jean Segura hit a solo homer to help the Phillies snap a four-game losing streak.
Wheeler (13-9) won his third straight start and tossed at least six innings in his 11th straight start. He left with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh.
Cardinals 6, Reds 4
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the eighth and had three RBIs and Paul DeJong had a solo shot to help St. Louis beat Cincinnati.
St. Louis has won three of four and gained a game on Cincinnati in the NL wild-card race. The Reds, who have lost four of six, started the day percentage points behind San Diego for the second spot.
Pirates 10, Nationals 7
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs in Pittsburgh’s victory over Washington.
Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth and gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado. The walk was one of 10 issued by the struggling Nationals.
Twins 9, Royals 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation and the Twins beat Kansas City.
Polanco had three hits in his third multi-homer game of the season. Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler also went deep for Minnesota, which has won five of seven.
Red Sox 9, White Sox 8 (10)
CHICAGO — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning after belting a three-run homer in the third and Boston beat Chicago.
Filling in with J.D. Martinez scratched from the lineup, Shaw capped a seven-run third with a drive that made it 7-2 and chased Chicago starter Dylan Cease.
Marlins 6, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez in Miami’s victory over Atlanta.
De La Cruz, who went 3 for 4, broke a 3-all tie with a shot to left-center, before Sánchez went deep for the ninth time, a long drive to right, to make it 5-3.
Yankees 8, Mets 7
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge tied it with his second homer of the game in the eighth inning, Mets infielder Javier Báez gave away the lead with an error a few at-bats later and the Yankees beat their crosstown rival at Citi Field following a stirring ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The Yankees snapped a seven-game skid and ended a run of 11 losses in 13 games since a 13-game winning streak pushed them to the AL wild-card lead. They dropped into a tie with Toronto for the second wild card. The Mets remained five games behind NL East-leading Atlanta after the Braves lost to the Marlins.
Diamondbacks 7, Mariners 3
SEATTLE — Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners’ wild-card hopes.
Varsho’s two-run homer finished off a four-run fourth inning against starter Chris Flexen (11-6). Varsho added a two-run double in the sixth off Justus Sheffield, finishing 3 for 4 while batting ninth.
