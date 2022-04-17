Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and Arizona beat New York.
Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday’s opener.
The Diamondbacks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo.
Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.
White Sox 3, Rays 2
CHICAGO — José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday.
Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.
Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases. Hendriks also got the save in a 3-2 win Friday night.
Reynaldo López (2-0) allowed a run in an inning.
Athletics 7, Blue Jays 5
TORONTO — Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and Oakland snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.
Facing Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.
Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.
Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Zack Collins homered on consecutive pitches from Athletics right-hander Domingo Acevedo in the sixth as the Blue Jays erased a 5-2 deficit. Chapman’s two-run homer was his second of the season, while Collins connected for the first time.
Braves 5, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Ian Anderson pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta’s three homers and the Braves beat San Diego.
Anderson (1-1) allowed two hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Kenley Janson pitched the ninth for his second save.
Padres rookie starter Nick Martinez (0-1) was stung by the long ball. Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot on his second pitch of the game, and Olson and Marcell Ozuna also connected. Manny Piña also may have gone deep, but center fielder Trent Grisham made a sensational leaping catch at the wall in the second.
Royals 3, Tigers 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth and lead Kansas City over Detroit.
After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.
Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.
Royals starter Kris Bubic departed after 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and five walks. He struck out four.
Red Sox 4, Twins 0
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, and Tanner Houck held Minnesota scoreless over five-plus innings.
Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Straham got the next three outs and Garrett Whitlock gave up just two hits while retiring the final seven.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness. Gray tossed just 31 pitches, with a walk and one strikeout.
Josh Winder went 5 1/3 innings in relief, yielding two runs off four hits, a walk and Bogaerts’ home run while striking out two. The team said Gray is considered day-to-day.
Phillies 10, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Bryce Harper doubled in two runs, walked twice and stole home, and Philadelphia beat Miami.
Alec Bohm had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Castellanos added two singles and an RBI for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game losing skid.
Phillies starter Ranger Suárez (1-0) overcame a difficult season debut and threw five innings of two-run ball.
Giants 4, Guardians 2
CLEVELAND — Brandon Belt scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder by Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning, sending San Francisco over Cleveland.
With one out, Flores hit a sharp grounder that second baseman Ernie Clement stopped before forcing out Brandon Crawford at second. But shortstop Amed Rosario had to delay his throw to first when first baseman Owen Miller was late getting back to the bag.
Austin Slater subsequently scored on a wild pitch by Nick Sandlin (0-1) to extend San Francisco’s lead to two.
Pirates 6, Nationals 4
PITTSBURGH — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington.
Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season.
Dillon Peters (2-0) relieved Pirates starter Bryse Wilson and pitched two no-hit innings. David Bednar surrendered one hit and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.
Yankees 5, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.
The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation with the Orioles up 2-0.
Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a run. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a tying double to left-center, although Rizzo was thrown out at home on the play.
Cardinals 2, Brewers 1
MILWAUKE — Steven Matz (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as St. Louis edged Milwaukee.
Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run with two outs in the eighth.
Giovanny Gallegos struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth and worked around Willy Adames’ leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save in two opportunities.
Adrian Houser (0-2) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Rockies 9, Cubs 6
DENVER — C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Saturday night.
Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third inning and connected again leading off the seventh, driving the first pitch he saw from reliever Ethan Roberts into the left-field bleachers for his third homer in two games and fifth this season. Alan Trejo had two hits and two RBIs, Connor Joe added an RBI triple and former Cubs star Kris Bryant drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.
Astros 4, Mariners 0
SEATTLE — Justin Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020 and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night.
Martín Maldonado provided the offense with a two-run homer for his first hit of the season.
A day after watching Seattle roll up 11 runs against Houston pitching, Verlander (1-1) looked to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young award. Verlander earned his first victory since beating Seattle on July 24, 2020 on the opening day of the shortened 2020 season, before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
