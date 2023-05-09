Pirates 2, Rockies 0
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
Keller (4-1) shut out the Rockies on four hits in his first time pitching into the eighth inning. The fifth-year veteran struck out eight and walked one in a game that took just 1 hour, 55 minutes.
Castro’s homer off Kyle Freeland in the seventh broke the scoreless tie.
Rangers 2, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Marcus Semien ended Logan Gilbert’s bid for a perfect game with a leadoff single in a two-run seventh inning, and Jon Gray pitched Texas past Seattle.
Semien scored the tying run on Josh Jung’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, and Jonah Heim chased Gilbert (1-2) with a two-out RBI single.
Ty France homered in the first off Gray (2-1), who gave up four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked none as Texas won its third straight.
Yankees 7, Athletics 2
NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks broke out of his season-long slump with a two-run homer and New York went deep four times in a win over Oakland.
Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the sixth inning against former Yankees lefty JP Sears (0-3). Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu launched two-run shots off Sears as New York (19-17) avoiding falling back to .500 for the second time in a week.
The Yankees won for the fourth time in 10 games without slugger Aaron Judge, who is expected back Tuesday from a stint on the injured list due to a strained right hip.
Tigers 6, Guardians 2
CLEVELAND — Joey Wentz settled down after allowing a double and single to start the game on the way to his first win, and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs in Detroit’s win over struggling Cleveland.
After allowing the opening hits, Wentz (1-3) then retired 13 of 14 before giving up a pair of walks in the sixth. He got two outs and was pulled for Will Vest, who worked out of the jam. Jason Foley, Chasen Shreve and Alex Lange completed the combined six-hitter.
Ibañez connected for his first homer for Detroit and Riley Greene drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games.
Rays 3, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Shane McClanahan worked six innings and became this season’s first seven-game winner, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered and Tampa Bay topped Baltimore in a matchup of the teams with the best record in the American League.
The Rays extended their AL East lead to 6½ games. McClanahan (7-0) allowed four hits and four walks and struck out seven.
Kyle Gibson (4-2) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs in six-plus innings. Lowe hit a solo shot leading off the second and Raley added one in the ninth. Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Royals 12, White Sox 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and Kansas City beat Chicago and won consecutive home games for the first time this season.
Melendez hit a 431-foot, two-run shot in the fourth against Dylan Cease and then had a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 game into a rout. Kansas City had its highest-scoring game this season.
Jose Cuas (2-0) relieved Zack Greinke with two out in the sixth and retired the only batter he faced.
Cardinals 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs in his return to Wrigley Field, including a tiebreaking double, and St. Louis beat Chicago.
St. Louis also got a strong effort from its bullpen in its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Génesis Cabrera (1-0), Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley combined for 4.2 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Miles Mikolas. Helsley got his fourth save.
It was the Cardinals’ first win in 12 series openers. The streak of 11 straight losses in such games to begin the season was a franchise record.
Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 2
PHOENIX — Christian Walker crushed a 459-foot solo homer and added an RBI double and Zac Gallen threw seven quality innings as Arizona beat Miami for its fourth win in five games.
Walker got the scoring started in the fourth with a double into the left-center gap tthat scored Emmanuel Rivera. He followed that up with a his ninth homer of the season.
Arizona scored two more times in the sixth on RBI singles from Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte. Moreno had a three-hit night, including a double.
Nationals 5, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie Jake Irvin struck out five in 6.1 innings and earned his first career victory, leading Washington past San Francisco.
Making his second career start and first on the road, Irvin didn’t give up a run in a dominant outing for the Nationals, who are in last place in the NL East. The 26-year-old right-hander limited the Giants to four hits and walked three.
Luis García singled twice and had a multi-hit performance in his fourth consecutive game and CJ Abrams drove in two runs. Alex Call, the Nationals’ new everyday center fielder after Victor Robles was placed on the injured list earlier Monday, had an RBI double.
