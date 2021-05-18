Mets 3, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat the Atlanta Braves.
With the bases loaded in the seventh, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing in a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.
Some Braves players on the field, including Webb, showed their shock and concern as they witnessed the gruesome and frightening scene.
Pillar was able to walk as he was quickly escorted off the field, with towels covering his face. Members of the grounds crew worked to cover up blood left in the batter’s box area as the Braves made a pitching change, removing Webb.
There was no immediate report from the Mets on Pillar’s condition.
New York starter Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving with left side tightness. Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) did not allow a hit in three shutout innings.
Giants 6, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs, beating the Cincinnati Reds.
Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants.
Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn’t allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls.
The Reds didn’t help themselves defensively.
The Giants loaded the bases in the first inning against Sonny Gray (0-3) and pushed a run across when second basemen Jonathan India misplayed a potential inning-ending double-play ball.
In the Giants fourth, shortstop Eugenio Suárez misplayed a grounder that allowed Brandon Crawford to reach. Flores followed with his third home run of the season, a shot into the first row of the right-field stands.
Yastrzemski hit a 430-foot homer to right-center field with two outs in the fifth, and Dubón pushed it to 5-0 with a two-out solo shot in the sixth.
White Sox 16, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox beat the struggling Minnesota Twins.
Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their past 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota.
Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits.
J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts.
Cubs 7, Nationals 3
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals.
Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber’s shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third.
Schwarber celebrated with a two-run homer into the Wrigley Field bleachers in the fourth. Per the custom at Chicago’s iconic ballpark — even for old friends like the affable Schwarber — the ball was thrown back onto the field.
In between the standing ovations and cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly all business during their third win in four games.
Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 29. Second baseman Nico Hoerner robbed Starlin Castro of a bases-loaded hit with a terrific diving stop in the eighth. Eric Sogard and Heyward tacked on run-scoring singles to help Chicago close it out.
Trea Turner hit his 10th homer for Washington, which had won three of four. Josh Bell reached three times on two singles and a walk.
Rangers 5, Yankees 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun homered as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night, denying Gerrit Cole’s bid to become the American League’s first six-game winner.
Cole (5-2) allowed season highs of five runs and seven hits, getting pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a sharp single on the right-hander’s 89th pitch. Cole struck out seven, but also issued two free passes after walking none over his previous five starts.
Garcia’s 11th homer was an opposite-field shot leading off the second, and was the first of three consecutive extra-base hits. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with back-to-back doubles that made it 2-1 and put Texas ahead to stay. Garcia stole home, part of a double steal with two outs in the sixth after Cole exited, for a 5-1 lead.
Padres 7, Rockies 0
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as San Diego beat Colorado for its fourth straight win.
The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game. A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol.
Darvish ((4-1) held Colorado to just four hits and didn’t walk a batter. He thrilled the crowd when he doubled into the left-field corner with two outs in the sixth, drawing chants of “YUUUUUUUU!” He raised both arms in the air and pointed skyward after he reached second base.
Jon Gray (4-4) took the loss.
Tigers 4, Mariners 1
SEATTLE — Eric Haase hit two home runs, Casey Mize took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning and Detroit downed Seattle.
The Tigers, who began the day 12 games under .500, have won six of eight. Seattle’s three-game winning streak ended.
Mize (3-3) allowed just three hits and permitted only two runners past first base in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Michael Fulmer earned the save, his third.
Haase and Jonathan Schoop homered in the second off Yusei Kikuchi (1-3).
Trout injured, leaves Angels' game against Indians
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.
The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against Cleveland.
The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was a game shy of the longest of his career.
Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout departed and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.