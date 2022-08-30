Cardinals Reds Baseball

Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols singles during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Cincinnati. He also hit his 694th home run in the Cardinals’ 13-4 win.

Cardinals 13, Reds 4

CINCINNATI — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler.

