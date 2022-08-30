Cardinals 13, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler.
Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with Barry Bonds for most pitchers as longball victims at 449. Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Pujols’ homer in the third inning gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead. Tyler O’Neill hit two home runs on a rainy night as the Cardinals moved a season-high 21 games over .500. He has homered in three of his last four games.
Chris Stratton (7-4) walked two and struck out two in 1.2 innings to get the win.
Chase Anderson (0-1) lasted 1.1 innings in his first major league appearance since Aug. 4, 2021. He gave up four hits and five runs with a walk and two strikeouts.
Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4 (11)
TORONTO — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and singled home the winning run in the 11th as Toronto overcame a four-run deficit to beat Chicago.
Jansen connected off Erich Uelmen for his 11th homer, then won it with a base hit to left field against Mark Leiter Jr. (2-6) that scored Matt Chapman from second base and ended Toronto’s three-game skid.
Toronto tied it 4-all in the eighth when Cavan Biggio hit a two-out double off Manuel Rodríguez and scored on Chapman’s single.
The Cubs put runners at second and third with two outs in the top of the 11th but Yimi Garcia (3-4) struck out P.J. Higgins.
George Springer went 0 for 5 for Toronto, ending his 12-game hitting streak.
Brewers 7, Pirates 5
MILWAUKEE — Garrett Mitchell hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and Keston Hiura connected for a game-ending shot in the ninth as Milwaukee rallied past Pittsburgh.
Hiura launched a two-run homer off reliever Wil Crowe (5-8) that bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Mitchell, starting his second game in the majors after being called up from Triple-A Nashville late last week, belted his first career homer, a two-run drive off Crowe with two outs in the eighth.
Devin Williams (6-3) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. The Brewers, sitting just outside the NL wild-card picture, won their third straight and remained six games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central.
Milwaukee snapped a five-game losing streak to the Pirates, who are last in the division at 48-80. Pittsburgh lost for 14th time in 17 games.
Twins 4, Red Sox 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Gio Urshela’s three-run double in the fifth inning pushed Minnesota ahead and four relievers made the lead for the Twins’ fourth straight win.
Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked. AL batting leader Luis Arraez had two hits for Minnesota and scored on the double.
Caleb Thielbar (3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Dylan Bundy. Thielbar pitched 1.1 perfect innings after Bundy had allowed two runs in 4.2 innings. Thielbar, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Jorge López combined to allow just one baserunner in the final 4.1 innings. López finished for his 23rd save, fourth with Minnesota.
The Twins pulled within 1½ games of idle Cleveland in the AL Central.
Brayan Bello (0-4) surrendered three runs in four-plus innings. His day was done after walking Arraez and Correa to start the fifth. The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in eight games. They started the day seven games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL.
Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 7
PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll hit a go-ahead, two-run double in his big league debut and Arizona climbed out of an early seven-run hole.
The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 early in the game but rallied for six runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.
Carroll had the hit that pushed the D-backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera. Carson Kelly added two hits and four RBIs. Stone Garrett had a solo homer.
Arizona has won four straight. Philadelphia has dropped two in a row.
Phillies starter Ranger Suárez gave up no hits through three innings but couldn’t get out of the fourth. He gave up six runs, but just two earned, over 3.2 innings. The bullpen couldn’t stop the damage. Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) took the loss, giving up five earned runs while getting only two outs.
Luis Frias (1-0) got the win after 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Padres 6, Giants 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI single to lead San Diego.
Josh Bell had an RBI single for the Padres to get things started in the first, then Austin Nola hit a two-run single in the fourth.
Play was initially halted when plate umpire Marvin Hudson got hurt in the bottom of the first, then again for 40 minutes in the top of the third when some of the ballpark light banks went out.
Padres starter Mike Clevinger (5-5) allowed Joc Pederson’s two-run homer in the fourth for the only runs off him in five innings. Austin Slater’s two-run single in the eighth against Nick Martinez and a run-scoring single by J.D. Davis made things interesting.
Martinez got four outs for his seventh save as San Diego held on in a 3-hour, 44-minute game.
Carlos Rodon (12-7) allowed five runs and four hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked four as the Giants dropped their fifth straight and ninth in 11 overall.
