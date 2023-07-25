Orioles 3, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the surging Baltimore Orioles to a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg homered for the AL-East leading Orioles, who have won 13 of 16 games and moved 2½ games ahead of idle Tampa Bay.
Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies. Philadelphia has lost five of six.
Cowser entered as a defensive replacement for Aaron Hicks in the third inning after Hicks was hurt making a diving catch. In the ninth, he lofted a flyball to left against Craig Kimbrel (6-2) that went off the glove of diving left fielder Schwarber.
Bryan Baker (4-3) got the win in relief of Dean Kremer, who allowed one run on three hits in seven innings. Cionel Pérez pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save.
Tigers 5, Giants 1
DETROIT — Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in over a year and Detroit handed San Francisco its season-worst sixth straight loss.
Skubal (1-1) held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 postponement. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He had flexor tendon surgery in August.
Zack Short hit a two-run homer and Kerry Carpenter also drove in two runs for Detroit.
Ross Stripling (0-4) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings.
Rockies 10, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and Colorado beat Washington.
Karl Kauffman (1-3) pitched four-plus innings of one-run relief for his first major league win as last-place Colorado (40-60) improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.
Jeimer Candelario had a three-run homer and a double for the Nationals, who were looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
Patrick Corbin (6-11) gave up six runs — five earned — and 10 hits over 6.1 innings.
Royals 5, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting Kansas City over Cleveland.
Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.
Yarbrough (3-5) won at Cleveland for the second time in 15 days. Scott Barlow gave up two hits in the ninth before picking up his 12th save.
Kansas City ended a five-game skid while Cleveland fell four games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.
Twins 4, Mariners 3 (10)
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano in the 10th as Minnesota won its second straight game in extra innings.
Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez against Paul Sewald (3-1), and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt. Correa then sent a soft liner to right that Hernández couldn’t catch.
Jorge Lopez (4-2) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for Minnesota, which is 9-2 since the All-Star break.
Max Kepler had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game for the Twins. Kolten Wong hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs in the top of the inning for the Mariners.
Astros 10, Rangers 9
HOUSTON — Chas McCormick homered and drove in a career-high six runs, and Yanier Díaz’s game-ending RBI single in the ninth lifted Houston over AL West rival Texas.
The Astros moved within two games of the division-leading Rangers.
Rookie Alex Speas (0-2) walked Kyle Tucker to start the ninth. McCormick walked with one out. Díaz then lined his single to right field and Tucker slid in just before the tag. The play was upheld after a video review.
Ryan Pressly (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth. The Rangers led 9-6 when Aroldis Chapman walked consecutive batters with one out in the seventh. McCormick tied it with a three-run shot to left-center.
Brewers 3, Reds 2
CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting Kansas City over Cleveland.
Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.
Yarbrough (3-5) won at Cleveland for the second time in 15 days. Scott Barlow gave up two hits in the ninth before picking up his 12th save.
Kansas City ended a five-game skid while Cleveland fell four games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.
Pirates 8, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Santana hit a pair of two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates went deep four times in a win over the San Diego Padres.
Liover Peguero also hit a two-run home run and Jack Suwinksi added a solo shot as the Pirates tagged Padres starter Yu Darvish four times.
San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim slugged a pair of homers in the loss.
Kim opened the scoring in the first inning with a 387-foot shot to left-center, giving the Padres the early 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Suwinksi tied the game with a solo shot and Santana homered on a full count, scoring Andrew McCutchen, who had reached on a single and stole second and giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Peguero hit his first career and two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Peguero’s shot down the left field line put Pittsburgh up 5-1 and scored Jared Triolo, who had reached on a base hit to left.
Santana homered and drove in McCutchen again in the top of the fifth to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-1. It was Santana’s 11th homer of the season and his 16th multi-homer game — and first since Sept. 19, 2022, when he did it while playing for the Seattle Mariners.
Suwinksi finished 3 for 5, including his 21st home run of the season.
Darvish (7-7) allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4.1 innings.
Cardinals 10, Diamondbacks 6
PHOENIX — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and then a tying single in the ninth inning against his former team, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a victory over the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks.
It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Cardinals take a 5-2 lead after five innings, only to watch the Diamondbacks push ahead 6-5 heading into the ninth. But St. Louis rallied against closer Andrew Chafin, loading the bases with one out.
That’s when Goldschmidt sent a full-count pitch into left field for a single that made it 6-all. Chafin (2-3) struck out Nolan Arenado for the second out but then walked Lars Nootbaar, which forced home Willson Contreras for a 7-6 lead.
Tyler O’Neill followed with a crucial blow, hitting a three-run double off Kevin Ginkel that made it 10-6.
St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 7-4 since the All-Star break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.