Reds Mets Baseball

Associated Press

The New York Mets’ Chris Bassitt pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, in New York. Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory.

Mets 5, Reds 1

NEW YORK — Chris Bassitt scattered eight hits over eight innings and Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the New York Mets to a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

