Cubs 1, Rays 0
CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched a one-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs beat the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Monday.
Stroman (5-4) dazzled in his fourth complete game and second shutout in nine major league seasons. His only other shutout was against the Cubs during his 2014 rookie season with Toronto. He set a season high with 105 pitches and matched his high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander walked one in winning his third straight start.
Royals 7, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers came within six outs of the first combined perfect game in major league history before Nolan Arenado lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning of Kansas City’s win over St. Louis.
Staumont, a 29-year-old right-hander, served as the opener in a planned bullpen game for the Royals. He made his first major league start in his 167th appearance and struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning, throwing 14 pitches.
Athletics 7, Braves 2
OAKLAND — Ryan Noda hit a three-run homer that spoiled Michael Soroka’s long-awaited return to the majors from two separate tears of his right Achilles tendon, and Oakland beat Atlanta to snap an 11-game losing streak with its 11th win of the season.
A’s right-hander Paul Blackburn came off the injured list to make his season debut, striking out six with a pair of walks over four innings. He allowed four hits and one run as the Athletics (11-45) won for only the second time in 16 games. Lucas Erceg (1-0) pitched three shutout innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts for his first major league win.
Braves slugger Matt Olson hit his 17th homer in the eighth.
Guardians 5, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Logan Allen allowed three hits in seven strong innings, and Cleveland broke through for four runs in the seventh on the way to a victory over Baltimore.
Will Brennan had three hits for the Guardians, who have won three of four. Allen (2-2) struck out a career-high 10 in his seventh big league start. The rookie left-hander also set career marks for innings pitched and fewest hits allowed — and this was his first scoreless outing.
Yankees 10, Mariners 4
SEATTLE — Aaron Judge hit two homers and robbed Teoscar Hernández of one in the field with a leaping catch at the wall, leading New York past Seattle.
Domingo Germán pitched into the seventh inning to win his first start following a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound. Germán (3-3) scattered seven hits and permitted four runs over 6.1 innings while striking out four.
Jake Bauers also went deep and the Yankees finished with a season-high 18 hits. For Seattle, Julio Rodríguez hit his 10th homer and had a two-run single.
Rangers 5, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer with four RBIs and Texas defeated Detroit.
Eovaldi (7-2) allowed four hits and a season-high three walks in five innings with four strikeouts. Brock Burke, Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc finished a five-hitter, the Rangers’ fifth shutout this year.
Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 5
PHOENIX — Pavin Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Drey Jameson threw 3.2 innings of impressive relief in his return to the big leagues and Arizona rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Colorado.
The Diamondbacks erased a 4-0 deficit with five runs in the second inning, punctuated by Smith’s three-run homer. Jake McCarthy had a two-run single earlier in the rally.
Colorado’s Ryan McMahon homered in his fourth consecutive game. He had four hits and finished a double short of the cycle.
Twins 7, Astros 5 (10)
HOUSTON — Rookie Royce Lewis homered and drove in four runs in his season debut and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning as Minnesota beat Houston.
Max Kepler started the 10th as the automatic runner on second before Jeffers homered off Bryan Abreu (2-1) into the seats in left for his third hit and a 7-5 lead.
Lewis had a three-run homer in the third for the Twins. The Astros went ahead 5-4 when Jose Altuve hit a grand slam in the seventh. Lewis came through again late, tying it with an RBI single off Ryan Pressly with two outs in the ninth.
Giants 14, Pirates 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie Patrick Bailey had four RBIs on his 24th birthday as San Francisco routed Pittsburgh, which slipped under .500 for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.
Bailey, playing his ninth big league game, hit a go-ahead, two-run double against Rich Hill (4-5) in a five-run second inning. He added a two-run homer in an eight-run seventh.
Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the seventh as the Giants won for the 11th time in 14 games — and for the 14th time in 19 home games.
Bailey and Casey Schmitt each had three of the Giants’ 18 hits, as did Slater, Brandon Crawford and Mitch Haniger.
Jack Suwinski hit two solo homers into McCovey Cove off Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) and Brett Wisely, a position player who pitched the ninth, as the Pirates have lost 19 of 25 games after a 20-8 start.
