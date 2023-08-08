Blue Jays 3, Guardians 1
BOSTON — Cavan Biggio hit a two-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and lift Toronto to a win over the Cleveland Guardians after the Blue Jays lost starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to a knee injury.
Biggio’s drive to center field came off reliever Enyel De Los Santos (4-2) and scored Daulton Varsho. Toronto had been held to one hit over the first seven innings by Guardians rookie Gavin Williams, who struck out a season-high 12.
Ryu was struck on the right kneecap by Oscar Gonzalez’s line drive that turned into the final out of the fourth, forcing him to exit with a bruised knee in his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. The 36-year-old left-hander tossed four hitless innings.
Erik Swanson (3-2) pitched the seventh and Jordan Hicks worked the ninth, permitting the Guardians to load the bases before picking up his 10th save.
Earlier in the day, Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was suspended three games and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a six-game ban for initiating a bench-clearing melee with their fight at second base Saturday. Both players are appealing their penalties and remain able to play, but Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and manager Terry Francona both served their one-game suspensions.
Reds 5, Marlins 2
CINCINNATI — Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and Cincinnati stopped a six-game slide.
TJ Friedl had two hits and two RBIs as the Reds improved to 10-14 since the All-Star break. The six-game slide matched the season high for Cincinnati, which remains in the thick of the playoff race.
Reds rookie Brandon Williamson (4-2) struck out a career-high nine in 6.2 innings. The left-hander allowed one run and three hits.
Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for Miami in its fifth straight loss. The Marlins finished with five hits and two errors.
Alexis Díaz walked the first two batters in the ninth, but got Jesús Sánchez on a foul tip and pinch-hitter Luis Arraez bounced into a game-ending double play. It was Díaz’s 33rd save in 34 opportunities.
Red Sox 6, Royals 2
BOSTON — Pablo Reyes hit a walkoff grand slam to break a ninth-inning tie — his third hit of the night — and Boston recovered after blowing a two-run lead.
It was just Boston’s second win in nine games, including a sweep over the weekend by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Kenley Jansen (3-5) pitched a perfect ninth for the win. Brayan Bello took a shutout into the seventh inning before the Royals scored twice to tie it.
It remained 2-2 until Rafael Devers one-hopped the short wall in right field beyond the Pesky Pole. Adam Duvall struck out — for the fourth time in the game — and Triston Casas was intentionally walked before Luis Urías, who had also struck out in his first three at-bats, walked on a checked-swing 3-2 pitch.
With the bases loaded, Reyes hit a line drive off the Fisk foul pole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Carlos Hernández (1-7) was charged with four runs and two hits and two walks, striking out one. MJ Melendez singled three times off Bello.
Twins 9, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Carlos Correa homered and drove in four runs as Minnesota won its season-best fifth straight.
The Twins (60-54) also got a homer and three RBIs from Ryan Jeffers, improving to 15-8 since the All-Star break.
Pablo López (7-6) won his second straight start, holding Detroit scoreless for seven innings. He gave up five hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out eight. The Tigers only had one runner reach scoring position against him.
Joey Wentz (2-10) took the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in three innings. Wentz is now 0-6 with a 6.61 in 15 career appearances at Comerica Park.
Pirates 7, Braves 6
PITTSBURGH — Rookie infielder Liover Peguero had two hits in a six-run third inning and Pittsburgh chased Spencer Strider early before holding off Atlanta for a rain-delayed victory.
Connor Joe homered in the fourth to help the fourth-place Pirates hand the major league-leading Braves their third consecutive defeat.
Strider (12-4), runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season, matched a career low by pitching just 2.2 innings. He also lasted only 2.2 innings a year to the day prior against the New York Mets.
Strider had gone 8-1 in his previous 12 starts. He allowed five hits and walked three.
Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2) retired all four batters he faced for the win. David Bednar earned his 23rd save in 25 opportunities.
Ozzie Albies homered and Matt Olson drove in two runs for the Braves, raising his season total to 99 RBIs.
Mets 11, Cubs 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered in consecutive at-bats and tied a career high with six RBIs as the New York Mets withstood a long rain delay and snapped a six-game losing streak with a rout of the Chicago Cubs.
In their first home game since trading Justin Verlander, Mark Canha and Tommy Pham at last week’s deadline, the Mets (51-61) avoided matching their longest skid this season. New York dropped seven straight June 2-9 when it fell under .500.
Alonso connected in the first and third innings against Drew Smyly (8-8). It was his fourth multi-homer game this year and third since the All-Star break. The first baseman also got his 18th career multi-homer game to move into sole possession of third on New York’s career list behind Darryl Strawberry (22) and former captain David Wright (21).
Brewers 12, Rockies 1
MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta struck out 13 to match his career high and allowed just one hit over seven innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ blowout victory against the Colorado Rockies.
Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, scored three times and had four RBIs. Brice Turang and Tyrone Taylor also went deep. William Contreras went 3 for 5, scored twice and had three RBIs.
Peralta (8-8) gave up a homer to Ezequiel Tovar with one out in the first inning, but he wouldn’t let anyone else get on base. Peralta retired each of the last 20 batters he faced.
This marked the second time in his last three starts that Peralta has recorded 13 strikeouts. He also did it in a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on July 26. Peralta allowed only one hit and didn’t walk a single batter in each of those games.
White Sox 5, Yankees 1
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and made a terrific run-saving play at first base, helping Chicago get its third straight win.
Luis Robert Jr. added a two-run double in a three-run eighth, helping the White Sox break it open. Andrew Benintendi drove in Trayce Thompson with a sacrifice fly.
Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in his first action since he was suspended for six games for his role in a fight with Cleveland slugger José Ramírez on Saturday. Anderson, who was replaced by a pinch hitter in the eighth, is appealing the punishment.
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol served his one-game suspension.
The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. They lost for the third time in four games.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-3) allowed four runs and five hits in seven-plus innings. He struck out three, walked two and hit a batter.
Rangers 5, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Travis Jankowski had a go-ahead RBI groundout in the eighth, Leody Taveras followed with a sacrifice fly, and Texas won its season-best seventh straight game.
Texas tied it in the seventh when Nathaniel Lowe reached on an error by pitcher Kirby Snead while covering first and trying to catch a throw from first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, allowing Jankowski to score. He came through again the next inning facing Dany Jiménez (0-1).
Zack Gelof hit a two-run double in the third and Nick Allen also doubled home a run that inning for the A’s, coming off two impressive wins over the San Francisco Giants during the weekend Bay Bridge Series.
Mitch Garver hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth for Texas, which topped its six-game winning streak from July 14-19.
Chapman struck out the side in the eighth before Will Smith finished for his 21st save.
Nationals at Phillies, ppd. (rain)
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals were rained out, and the game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader today.
The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.71 ERA) to the mound in the opener against Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA). Ranger Suárez (2-5, 4.01 ERA) will start the second game for the National League champion Phillies while the Nationals send All-Star Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54 ERA) to the mound.
The first game will start at 4:05 p.m.
