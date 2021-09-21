Rays 6, Blue Jays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night.
Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over second-place Boston with 11 games remaining.
The Blue Jays, who scored twice in the ninth inning and left the bases loaded, had their edge over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot drop to a half-game.
Baz (1-0) gave up a pair of home runs and little else, striking out five and walking none.
Yankees 4, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and New gained in the AL wild-card race with a win over Texas.
Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in the second inning against rookie A.J. Alexy (2-1) with his 22nd home run.
New York built a 4-0 lead before the Rangers closed the gap in a three-run fifth against Nestor Cortes.
New York moved within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card and with 11 games left is two back of Boston, the league’s wild-card leader.
Orioles 2, Phillies 0
PHILADELPHIA — John Means struck out six and stymied Philadelphia as Baltimore slowed the Phillies’ playoff push.
Losers of two straight, the Phillies entered two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Phillies were 3½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. Cincinnati also leads Philadelphia in the wild-card chase.
Tigers 4, White Sox 3
DETROIT — Carlos Rodón was pulled after three rocky innings and Chicago squandered a three-run lead in a loss to Detroit.
Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the AL Central dropped to two when second-place Cleveland was swept by Kansas City in a doubleheader.
Harold Castro’s eighth-inning single broke a 3-all tie for Detroit.
Drew Hutchison (2-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Tigers rookie Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his first career save, becoming the eighth Detroit reliever to earn a save this season.
Craig Kimbrel (2-2) took the loss.
Marlins 8, Nationals 7 (10)
MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice before scoring from third on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and Miami edged Washington.
After Dylan Floro (6-6) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, Chisholm took his place at second to start the bottom of the inning as Miami’s automatic runner.
Washington reliever Sam Clay (0-5) intentionally walked Jesús Sánchez to face Lewis Brinson. Chisholm stole third during the at-bat and raced home after Clay’s breaking pitch bounced away from catcher Keibert Ruiz.
Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the third for Miami. Lane Thomas homered for Washington.
Royals 7, Indians 2, 1st game
Royals 4, Indians 2, 2nd game
CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep of Cleveland.
Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the opener, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the highest total by a player who spent at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.
Joel Payamps, Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz. Josh Statamount and Scott Barlow combined on a four-hitter in the second game. Tapia (3-0) struck out four in 1.2 innings and Barlow pitched the ninth for his 14th save.
The Royals scored twice off Nick Wittgren (2-8) in the first when Carlos Santana drew a bases-loaded walk and Hunter Dozier added a sacrifice fly.
Dozier and Andrew Benintendi also hit two-run homers for the Royals in the opener.
Cardinals 5, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Monday night for their ninth consecutive win.
The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their grip on the second NL wild card. They entered the night three agmes ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final postseason spot.
The longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 games, set in 1935.
Milwaukee’s magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.
Reds 9, Pirates 5
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the night, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a five-run deficit for a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Votto tied the game 5-5 against Cody Ponce (0-5) in the fifth with his third homer in his last three at-bats spanning two games before Suarez homered off the top of the left-center field wall.
Mariners 4, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Kyle Seager had a two-run single in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBIs, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics.
Tyler Anderson (2-1) struck out seven and walked one over seven impressive innings, allowing one run on four hits to win for the first time in six starts since Aug. 17 at Texas. Anderson is the first of three lefties Oakland is scheduled to face over the four-game series.
Braves 11, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Austin Riley had three doubles and three RBIs, Adam Duvall added a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Braves pushed their advantage to three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 2-0 to Baltimore.
The two worst teams in the majors this season are currently having a big effect on the NL East race. The Orioles and Diamondbacks have both lost 102 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.