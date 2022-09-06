Yankees 5, Twins 2
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins.
Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.
The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961.
Judge, who also doubled, followed Gary Sánchez’s 473-foot, two-run homer into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.
Blue Jays 8, Orioles 4, 2nd game
Blue Jays 7, Orioles 3, 1st game
BALTIMORE — Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and Toronto defeated Baltimore to complete a sweep and widen its lead in the AL wild-card race.
Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. The shortstop had six hits and seven RBIs during the doubleheader.
Bichette lined to center in the ninth when he came up with a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game. He matched a career high with five RBIs in the nightcap.
Toronto won the opener behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6.2 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.
Cavan Biggio also homered in the second game for the Blue Jays, who extended their lead over Baltimore to 4½ games for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot. The teams will meet 10 times in the final 31 days of the regular season, a stretch that began Monday.
White Sox 3, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run and the Chicago ended Seattle’s seven-game winning streak.
Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing. The win kept the White Sox on the heels of Minnesota and Cleveland in a suddenly tight AL Central race, while Seattle lost ground to both Toronto and Tampa Bay in the chase for the top wild-card spot in the AL.
Diamondbacks 5, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Ryne Nelson was brilliant in his big league debut, allowing just four hits in seven innings and retiring 17 straight batters at one point to lead Arizona over San Diego.
The 24-year-old Nelson (1-0) allowed Jurickson Profar’s leadoff double in the first, then didn’t permit another runner until Profar doubled with two outs in the sixth. Nelson struck out seven and walked none on 87 pitches.
Stone Garrett hit a solo homer for Arizona, which won for the ninth time in 11 games. San Diego, which came in with a half-game lead over Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot, lost its third straight game.
Rays 4, Red Sox 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending Tampa Bay past Boston for its 12th win in 15 games
Tampa Bay stopped Boston’s five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore.
With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from Jeurys Familia (2-2) and stole second. Bruján advanced on a groundout and scored on Margot’s double off Familia. One out later, Peralta punched an RBI double over first base off Zack Kelly to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead.
Astros 1, Rangers 0
HOUSTON — Hunter Brown scattered three hits across six innings in his major league debut, and Houston handed Texas its ninth straight loss.
The Astros scored against hard-luck loser Martín Pérez (10-6) with the help of an error in the second. But that one run was enough on a night when three relievers completed a three-hitter after Brown’s stellar start in which he struck out five and walked one.
Nationals 6, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped by Joey Meneses and Washington.
Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four to back five shutout innings from Aníbal Sánchez (2-5). Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three in a row.
Flaherty (0-1) returned from the injured list after being sidelined by a right shoulder issue. In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out six and hit a batter while throwing 91 pitches.
Brewers 6, Rockies 4
DENVER — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for Milwaukee helping Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600.
Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with Milwaukee trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
Caratini lined a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence for his ninth homer of the season. The Brewers trail Philadelphia by two games for the final NL wild-card spot.
Guardians 6, Royals 5 (10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and Cleveland snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Kansas City to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead.
Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota, which lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees. The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins.
Josh Naylor homered for the Guardians, and Andrés Giménez scored twice.
Salvador Perez’s one-out RBI double in the eighth for Kansas City tied the game at 4.
Mets at Pirates, postponed
PITTSBURGH — The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 9:35 a.m., with the second game set for 3:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.