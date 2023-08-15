Marlins 5, Astros 1
MIAMI — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros.
Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-8) limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7.2 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing.
Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. It was just the second time in franchise history — the first was in 1998 — the Marlins hit three consecutive home runs.
Braves 11, Yankees 3
ATLANTA — Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBIs in a fill-in role, and Atlanta defeated New York.
Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.
Fried (4-1) gave up eight hits in six-plus innings in his first home start since May 5.
Orioles 4, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Ryan O’Hearn homered and Gunnar Henderson hit a bases-clearing double off Yu Darvish for the AL-best Baltimore, earning a third straight win.
Rookie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) held the Padres to one run on three hits while going seven innings for the first time. He struck out six and walked one to win for the first time in nine starts. His last victory came May 9 against Tampa Bay.
Félix Bautista finished the combined four-hitter by pitching the ninth for his AL-leading 32nd save in 38 chances.
Darvish (8-8) allowed four runs and eight hits in seven innings. He had six strikeouts to move past Hideo Nomo for the most by a Japanese-born pitcher with 1,919. Nomo, a special assistant in the Padres’ baseball operations department, watched from the front row of a luxury suite.
Rays 10, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Christian Bethancourt homered and singled in a run to back Tyler Glasnow’s fourth straight winning decision, and Tampa Bay won their first game since placing All-Star shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list.
Glasnow (6-3) had plenty of run support in winning his third start in a row. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three over six innings.
In a matchup of two players making their major league debuts, Jacob Lopez struck out Wade Meckler with the bases loaded to end the seventh. Lopez pitched three innings for his first career save.
Royals 7, Mariners 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score Samad Taylor, and Kansas City rallied to hand the playoff-contending Seattle its third straight loss.
Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Bobby Witt Jr. hit an inside-the-park homer and Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot to build the Royals’ 5-0 lead. But it all came undone in the final two innings.
Julio Rodríguez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth to get the Royals within 5-3, then scored on a single by Eugenio Suárez. In the ninth, Josh Rojas tied it with a run-scoring single against Nick Wittgren (1-0), and Rodríguez’s RBI single put the Mariners on top.
But Matt Brash (8-4) immediately ran into trouble in the ninth. He gave up consecutive singles and Perez tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Blanco then bunted Brash’s first pitch down the first-base line, and first baseman Dylan Moore couldn’t handle it cleanly as Taylor dashed home with the game-ending run.
Rockes 6, Diamondbacks 4
DENVER — Nolan Jones singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning and Colorado beat Arizona to snap a five-game losing streak.
Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon opened the eighth inning with singles to load the bases against Joe Mantiply (1-1), the third Arizona pitcher. Scott McGough entered and retired Elias Diaz on a liner to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo before Brandon Rodgers’ two-run single tied the score and sent McMahon to third. Jones followed with his go-ahead single to center.
Matt Koch (2-0) struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth and Justin Lawrence struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save in 14 chances
Mets 7, Pirates 2
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor became the first Met to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases since 2008 as New York won consecutive games for the first time this month.
Jonathan Araúz hit a two-run homer while Daniel Vogelbach and Brandon Nimmo added solo homers as the Mets scored in each of the first six innings in a home game for the first time since 1987. Pete Alonso added an RBI double.
Lindor singled off rookie Quinn Priester (2-2) in the third, doubled in the fifth and scored each time. Priester allowed six runs and seven hits in five innings.
Cardinals 7, Athletics 5
ST. LOUIS — Rookie Jordan Walker hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, and St. Louis rallied for the win over Oakland in a matchup of last-place teams.
Jo Jo Romero (3-1) worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals, who had lost their previous six meetings with the A’s.
In the seventh, Angel Felipe (1-1) walked the bases full with one out and gave way to Francisco Perez, who walked Lars Nootbaar on five pitches to move the Cardinals within 5-4.
Miles Mikolas departed with a 3-2 lead after yielding consecutive one-out singles in the seventh. Giovanny Gallegos, pitching on his 32nd birthday, entered and gave up a run-scoring double by Zack Gelof and a two-run single by Brown.
A’s starter JP Sears allowed three runs in five innings. Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run homer for Oakland in the fifth.
