Rangers 4, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter in a victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning (1-0) struck out five in 4.1 innings of relief.
Matt Duffy’s one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City’s only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it.
The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.
Braves 2, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Atlanta left-hander Max Fried held sputtering San Diego in check for five innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves earned their seventh straight win.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for the Braves. Fried (1-0) allowed four hits in his first big league start since he strained his left hamstring on opening day. A.J. Minter pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
The Padres were shut out for the second consecutive day and the third time in eight games. They have lost six of eight since taking three of four in Atlanta from April 6-9.
Brewers 7, Mariners 3
SEATTLE — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes pitched 5.1 innings before leaving with a left pectoral strain, and the Brewers earned their fourth win in five games.
After recording the first out of the sixth on Julio Rodríguez long fly ball to center, Burnes (2-1) turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner was removed from the game.
Burnes appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff.
Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh homered for Seattle.
Astros 9, Blue Jays 2
HOUSTON — Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer in Houston’s seven-run first inning.
Meyers and Corey Julks each finished with two hits and three RBIs. Houston’s Cristian Javier (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball.
José Abreu sparked Houston’s fast start with a two-run double against Kevin Gausman (1-2). After Kyle Tucker walked and Jeremy Peña reached on catcher interference by Danny Jansen, Julks made it 4-0 with another two-run double.
Reds 8, Rays 1
CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat Tampa Bay after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury.
Kevin Newman homered for Cincinnati, and Nick Senzel scored two runs. The Reds won the opener of the three-game interleague series after losing 14-3 to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games since its 13-0 start. Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, and Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez each had two hits.
Cubs 10, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Patrick Wisdom hit two more homers and drove in four runs, leading Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs to the road win.
Wisdom, who played at nearby Saint Mary’s College, connected for a solo drive in the second inning and a three-run shot in the eighth. He has five homers during a four-game streak and eight homers on the season, tied for the big league lead.
Cody Bellinger had a career-high five hits as the Cubs won for the eighth time in 11 games. Wesneski (1-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball.
Pirates 14, Rockies 3
DENVER — Andrew McCutchen homered for Pittsburgh, and Mark Mathias had a career-high four hits.
McCutchen, who had two hits, launched a solo homer in the first inning — his third of the season — and the first seven Pittsburgh batters reached in a six-run second.
Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (2-1) was charged with nine runs, seven earned, and eight hits in 2.2 innings. The left-hander posted a 0.96 ERA through his first three starts.
Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Pavin Smith hit his first career grand slam, sending Arizona to the win.
Ketel Marte also homered for the Diamondbacks. Merrill Kelly (1-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball, and Andrew Chafin got three outs for his third save.
St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-2) allowed four runs and four hits in six-plus innings.
Alec Burleson hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals in the eighth.
Marlins 4, Giants 3
MIAMI — Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading Miami to its fifth win in six games.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sánchez each had two hits for the Marlins. Matt Barnes (1-0) got three outs for the win, and A.J. Puk worked the ninth for his second save.
During Soler’s at-bat, third base umpire Lance Barrett signaled Giants starter Logan Webb had balked, allowing Jean Segura to score from third. But the umpiring crew met and ruled no balk occurred.
Segura returned to third and Soler sent Webb’s next pitch over the wall in center for his second career pinch-hit homer.
Webb (0-4) allowed eight hits in 6.2 innings in his first start since agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.