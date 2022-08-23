Mets Yankees Baseball

Associated Press

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a home run in the third inning of a game against the New York Mets, Monday, in New York. The Yankees won 4-2 for their first Subway Series win of the season.

Yankees 4, Mets 2

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge connected off Max Scherzer for his major league-leading 47th home run, Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs and the New York Yankees beat the Mets for their first Subway Series win this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.