Indians 8, Royals 3
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new identity.
Amed Rosario homered and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team as the Indians play one last time. Rosario finished with four hits and three RBIs.
Cleveland’s Bradley Zimmer homered off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth.
Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals.
The home finale was the club’s final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.
The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.
Cleveland won two World Series (1920 and 1948) as the Indians, and came close to winning it all in 1995, 1997 and 2016 only to twice lose in heartbreaking fashion. Now, baseball’s longest current title drought carries on under a new name.
White Sox 8, Tigers 7
DETROIT — Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and AL Central champion Chicago held off Detroit.
The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers’ Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections.
Jimenez reached base four times and scored two runs. Cesar Hernandez and Zack Collins drove in two runs apiece in the makeup of a game postponed last Wednesday because of rain.
White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (9-9) gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth, giving up one hit, for his 37th save.
Jonathan Schoop homered for the Tigers. Eric Haase had a two-run single and Niko Goodrum supplied a two-run triple during the Tigers’ five-run eighth. Matt Manning (4-7) issued a career-high five walks while allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings.
National 5, Rockies 4
DENVER — Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning to earn his second career win and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies.
Luis García hit a two-run single and Alcides Escobar had three hits for the Nationals.
Gray (2-2), who made his major league debut with the Dodgers on July 20, has won consecutive starts.
The prized right-hander was acquired July 30 in the blockbuster trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles. Gray got his first win at Miami last Wednesday when he struck out eight Marlins.
He allowed just two hits through five innings Monday but loaded the bases in the sixth with two walks and a single. Ryan McMahon’s double to center field cleared the bases and cut Washington’s lead to 4-3.
Reds 13, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.
Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.
The Reds pulled within 5½ games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals (87-69) need just one more win to secure the spot.
Connor Overton (0-1) took the loss.
Mariners 13, Athletics 4
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners gained precious ground in the AL wild-card race with a win over the Oakland Athletics.
Seattle’s 10th straight victory against Oakland tied the team record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Mariners have won eight of nine overall and nine of their last 11.
They are 1½ games behind Boston for the second wild card, with Toronto a game back of the Red Sox. Both those teams were off Monday.
Seattle has five games left.
Oakland fell 3½ games behind Boston and two back of the Mariners with two more games to play in Seattle.
