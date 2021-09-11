Giants 6, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs for their fifth straight win.
The Giants, who entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50.
It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.
Pirates 4, Nationals 3
PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single and Pittsburgh slipped past Washington.
Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending Alberto Baldonado’s pitch to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third for the first walk-off hit of his career.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 3
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and Baltimore ended Toronto’s season-high winning streak at eight.
Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423 feet and gave Baltimore the decisive lead. The Orioles have won five games in September, one more than they won in August.
Ray, who was the American League Player of the Week, allowed three runs and a season-high eight hits and eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since June 18 against Baltimore.
Brewers 10, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Lorenzo Cain hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning, Eduardo Escobar homered from both sides of the plate and Milwaukee beat Cleveland to move closer to the NL Central title.
Milwaukee’s magic number to win the division is nine and the Brewers (87-55) are 32 games over .500 for the first time in franchise history.
Cain’s home run off reliever Sam Hentges was his third career grand slam and gave Milwaukee a 9-1 lead. Escobar led off the fifth with a home run off right-hander Eli Morgan (2-7) and started the sixth with a homer against the left-handed Hentges, marking the fourth time in his career he’s homered from both sides.
Mets 10, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Rookie Tylor Megill struck out a career-high 10 in a career-long seven innings and the Mets took advantage of a string of mental and physical mistakes by the reeling Yankees to rout their Bronx rival at Citi Field in the opener of the season’s second Subway Series.
Making the 15th start of his first big league season, Megill (3-4) allowed four hits and walked one as the Mets got back to .500 at 71-71.
The Yankees lost their season-high seventh in a row and for the 11th time in 13 games following a 13-game winning streak. They began the night a half-game ahead of Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card berth.
Tigers 10, Rays 4
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and Detroit beat Tampa Bay.
Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring. The 20-year-old Franco, who came up limping on Nelson Cruz’s double in the first inning, has the second longest on-base run in major league history — Frank Robinson set the record of 43 in 1956.
Braves 6, Marlins 2
ATLANTA — Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and Atlanta beat Miami.
The comeback victory was the Braves’ 35th this season and their second in two nights.
Anderson (7-5) allowed two runs and five hits with two walks in five innings. Atlanta closer Will Smith faced the minimum in the ninth for his 32nd save in 37 chances.
Rockies 11, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Elias Díaz hit a grand slam, Germán Márquez pitched six shutout innings and Colorado continued to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff chances.
Trevor Story and C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies, who won for the second straight night at Citizens Bank Park and improved to 20-50 on the road.
Reds 4, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Jose Barrero made the most of an unexpected start by doubling in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading Cincinnati past St. Louis.
The 23-year-old Barrero had two hits after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day to fill in for infielder Kyle Farmer, who was placed on the paternity list. Barrero was hitting .167 over 14 big league games prior to Friday.
White Sox 4, Red Sox 3
CHICAGO — José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Carlos Rodón pitched five effective innings on extended rest, helping Chicago beat Boston.
Luis Robert added an RBI single as Chicago bounced back from a 2-4 trip. The AL Central leaders also got steady innings from Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks after the Red Sox rallied in the seventh.
Royals 6, Twins 4 (11)
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send Kansas City past Minnesota.
Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in Minnesota. He’s driven in 11 runs in his last three games for Kansas City.
Athletics 10, Rangers 5
OAKLAND — Matt Olson had four hits and drove in four runs, Starling Marte added an RBI triple and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 on Friday night for their third straight win.
Elvis Andrus took a pitch off his left hip from Rangers starter Glenn Otto to force home the go-ahead run in a six-run second inning. Andrus later scored on Marte’s triple in the fourth that chased Otto (0-1).
Mariners 5, Diamondbacks 4
SEATTLE — Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth and Seattle beat Arizona for its eighth victory in 11 games.
Both homers came off Madison Bumgarner (7-10) as Seattle continued to inch closer in the AL wild-card race, pulling within a game of New York for the second spot.
