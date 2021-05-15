Royals 6, White Sox 2, 1st game
White Sox 3, Royals 1, 2nd game
CHICAGO — Rookie Andrew Vaughn, starting the nightcap at first base after AL MVP Jose Abreu was injured in a frightening collision in the first game, homered to lead the White Sox to a doubleheader split.
The Royals ended an 11-game slide in the opener, stopping Chicago’s six-game win streak.
The collision occurred in the second inning when Hunter Dozier, after popping up, jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down and slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball, knocking both players to the ground.
Abreu suffered a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee. Tests for a concussion were negative and he was listed as day to day. Dozier was put on the seven-day concussion injured list.
Codi Heuer (3-1) got the win in the second game, and Liam Hendriks earned his eighth save.
Vaughn made his first career start at first base in the majors and homered for the second time in three games. His two-run drive in the second chased Jakob Junis (1-3).
Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor homered for Kansas City in the first game. Brad Keller (3-4) worked five innings for the win.
Chicago's Lucas Giolito (2-4) permitted five runs in six innings.
Pirates 3, Giants 2 (11)
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly.
Austin Slater’s single put San Francisco ahead in the top of the 11th, but Frazier led off the bottom half with his hit high off the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field. That scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base.
Yankees 5, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge went deep twice and Gio Urshela delivered a key pinch-hit shot, leading the banged-up New York Yankees to a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Judge is now 10 for 19 with five homers against the Orioles this season. He has 13 career multihomer games, five of them against Baltimore.
Urshela is still hampered by a left knee injury but was available off the bench in the seventh.
Cubs 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer, and the Cubs snapped the Tigers’ four-game winning streak.
Jake Arrieta (4-3) faced the minimum number of hitters until the bottom of the sixth, when Detroit’s Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman hit consecutive home runs with two out. That was all the scoring for the Tigers, who entered the night with the second-worst record in baseball, percentage points ahead of Minnesota.
Rays 3, Mets 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Rays stopped the Mets’ seven-game winning streak.
After starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well into the late innings, Tampa Bay came back against New York’s bullpen.
Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Miguel Castro (0-1).
Phillies 5, Blue Jays 1
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during Philadelphia's five-run seventh inning.
J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies’ lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 1-all in the seventh.
Connor Brogdon (4-1) got one out for the win.
Astros 10, Rangers 4
HOUSTON — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs to back seven solid innings from Zack Greinke, and Houston earned its fourth straight victory.
Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw each had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros. Greinke (3-1) gave up three runs and seven hits.
Texas left-hander Wes Benjamin (0-2) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start.
The Rangers lost their fourth in a row. Jose Trevino had two hits and two RBIs, and Adolis García hit a solo drive in the eighth for his 10th homer.
Athletics 6, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Ramón Laureano hit the first of Oakland’s four homers, and Frankie Montas pitched six effective innings.
Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty each hit a two-run shot, and Mark Canha contributed a pinch-hit homer. Montas (5-2) allowed one run and four hits in his third straight win.
Matt Shoemaker (2-4) allowed three of the home runs for the Twins. He surrendered five runs in six innings.
Braves 6, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid.
After the Braves squandered leads each of the last three days against Toronto, they built a five-run advantage and hung on this time. Josh Tomlin allowed back-to-back homers to Luis Urías and Manny Piña in the ninth inning.
Atlanta's Drew Smyly (2-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball.
Rockies 9, Reds 6
DENVER — Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter.
Miley (4-3) was roughed up one start after holding Cleveland hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled. He later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt.
Nationals 17, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Trea Turner hit his 14th career leadoff homer and Yan Gomes had five hits, powering Washington to the runaway win.
Turner’s ninth homer of the season on Riley Smith’s second pitch was a no-doubter into the stands in left-center, and Washington was just getting started. Josh Bell and Gomes added two-run doubles, helping stake Max Scherzer to a 6-0 lead before he ever took the mound.
Scherzer (3-2) struck out seven in five scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits and walking one.
Mariners 7, Indians 3
SEATTLE — Prized prospect Jarred Kelenic made his first major league hit memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.
After going hitless in his big league debut Thursday night, Kelenic brought the crowd to its feet with his first career long ball in the third inning. He stayed with an off-speed pitch from Aaron Civale, but still had the power to drive it 403 feet out to right-center field.
The ball was clocked at 109.3 mph off the bat and Kelenic’s sprint around the bases seemed just as fast. He embraced fellow young Seattle star Kyle Lewis in the dugout with a bearhug and tipped his cap to the fans when their standing ovation didn’t stop.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 6
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a three-run homer during the Dodgers’ eight-run second inning, and Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts.
Mookie Betts and Austin Barnes had RBI doubles for the defending World Series champions, who appear to be coming out of their three-week tailspin. Los Angeles has won three straight and four of five after jumping to an early 8-0 lead and hanging on after the Marlins scored five runs on Kershaw (6-3).
Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer for the Marlins, who have lost three straight and five of seven. Sandy Alcantara (1-3) was charged with eight runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Padres 5, Cardinals 4
SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove got through five innings for his first victory since throwing a no-hitter on April 9, and San Diego beat St. Louis 5-4 Friday night in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs last year.
Musgrove (3-4) had lost four decisions in five starts since pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history at Texas. He held the Cardinals to one run and five hits while striking out five and walking four.
Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his major league-leading 13th save in as many chances, allowing Nolan Arenado's solo homer with two outs, his seventh.
San Diego had only four hits but drew 12 walks against five Cardinals pitchers.
