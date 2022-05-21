Diamondbacks 10, Cubs 6
CHICAGO — Josh Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and Arizona powered past Chicago in a game of home run derby at Wrigley Field.
With a strong wind blowing out on a warm day, the teams combined to clear the walls 11 times — the Diamondbacks connected seven times. David Peralta went deep twice and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-run ball to extend his domination of Pittsburgh, and battery-mate Yadier Molina keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single as St. Louis beat the Pirates. Wainwright has won 10 straight decisions against the Pirates and gone 19 starts since last losing to Pittsburgh in 2016, on opening day. He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out three to improve his career record to 23-7 vs. Pittsburgh.
Braves 5, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a deep double and later singled and stole a base as Atlanta beat Miami in the Braves slugger’s first game at the stadium where he sustained a season-ending knee injury last year.
Acuña didn’t play in the World Series after tearing his knee in a game at Miami on July 10. Because of the synthetic surface at loanDepot Park, the star outfielder is scheduled to be the designated hitter during the weekend series.
Orioles 8, Rays 6 (13 innings)
BALTIMORE — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning and Baltimore snapped a 15-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.
The Orioles’ last win over Tampa Bay was on July 19 at Tropicana Field, and Baltimore hadn’t beaten the Rays at home since Sept. 20, 2020. The 15-game run had been the longest active winning streak over a single opponent in the majors.
The Rays appeared to take the lead in the 13th against Nick Vespi (1-0) on a single by Kevin Kiermaier, but Wander Franco was ruled out at the plate on a throw by left fielder Austin Hays after a review
Blue Jays 2, Reds 1
TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, and Toronto held Cincinnati star Joey Votto in check in his return from COVID-19.
Making his fourth start of the season and his second after being activated off the injured list because of a sore forearm, Ryu (1-0) allowed six hits, including five doubles, walked none and struck out three. Jordan Romano got three outs for his 13th save in 15 chances as Toronto improved to 11-6 in one-run games. The Blue Jays are 21-18 overall.
Guardians 6, Tigers 1
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and Cleveland defeated Detroit.
Both teams were without their managers for the series opener. Detroit’s A.J. Hinch wasn’t feeling well, though he tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard managed the team. Cleveland’s Terry Francona missed the game to have a minor surgical procedure and was expected back Saturday. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in.
Red Sox 7, Mariners 3
BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a grand slam over the Green Monster — and into the hands of a former Red Sox player — a night after hitting three over Fenway Park’s fabled left field wall, leading Boston to a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Story connected on a thigh-high 1-2 slider off Robbie Ray (4-4), driving it into the first row of seats to give Boston a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Former Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes, a member of Boston’s 2013 World Series champions, was seated atop the Monster. He moved a few steps to his right and caught Story’s slam against his body, high-fiving the person next to him with a big smile.
Twins 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer and Minnesota past Kansas City.
Garlick put Minnesota on the scoreboard with an RBI single in a three-run first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the second. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth. Miranda had two hits, including a two-run double with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3.
Rangers 3, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Martín Pérez pitched his first shutout since 2014, scattering seven singles as Texas ended Houston’s nine-game home winning streak.
It was the first complete-game shutout for Texas since Kyle Gibson beat the Astros 1-0 on Sept. 16, 2020.
Pérez (3-2) struck out five, walked one and threw 108 pitches. The 31-year-old lefty won his third straight start and has a 1.64 ERA in eight outings this season. Pérez last threw a shutout on April 23, 2014, against Oakland.
Brewers 7, Nationals 0
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer pitched seven sharp innings and Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered as Milwaukee defeated Washington.
The Nationals didn’t score, but they did provide a couple of highlights as they unsuccessfully attempted an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh and executed a triple play in the bottom of the inning. It was the Nationals’ first triple play since July 30, 2016, at San Francisco.
Padres 8, Giants 7 (10 innings)
SAN FRANCISCO — Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres won in manager Bob Melvin’s return, holding off the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Friday night.
Jake Cronenworth homered, Wil Myers doubled in two late runs and the Padres recovered after blowing leads of 4-1 and 6-4. Machado finished with three hits, raising his batting average to .359.
Darin Ruf homered twice for San Francisco. The Giants have lost four of six.
After the Giants tied the game on Wilmer Flores’ two-run single off Luis García with two outs in the ninth, Machado drove a slider on the outside of the plate from Camilo Doval (0-2) deep into center field to drive in Cronenworth, who began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base.
Two batters later, Jurickson Profar hit an RBI single that appeared to ricochet off Doval’s foot, scoring Machado.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
NEW YORK — The Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game on Friday night was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.
The Yankees announced the postponement about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. The doubleheader Sunday will begin at 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
DENVER — The opener of the Rockies’ three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed Friday, 6 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, with a winter storm warning in effect for the Denver area. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field.
The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. MDT. But more snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear.
