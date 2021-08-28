Braves 6, Giants 5
ATLANTA — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.
Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta’s lead to one.
Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in his return to San Francisco’s lineup.
Nationals 2, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading Washington past New York, which lost for the 19th time in 25 games this month.
Only two players got beyond first base against Espino and four relievers. Francisco Lindor tripled with two outs in the first and was stranded when Javier Báez, who homered in the fourth, struck out.
Astros 5, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Michael Brantley hit a tying, two-run single as the sixth consecutive Houston batter to reach starting the seventh inning, and the AL West-leading Astros rallied to beat last-place Texas.
Phil Maton (3-0) got the win despite allowing two runs in his only inning of work. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.
Houston scored when Jake Meyers had a two-run double off Brett Martin (3-4) in the seventh. The Astros took the lead when Martin Maldonado, who had walked before Brantley’s big hit, came home on a grounder by Yuli Gurriel, who beat out the relay throw to avoid an inning-ending double play.
White Sox 17, Cubs 13
CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the White Sox beat the sloppy Cubs.
The eight RBIs for Grandal matched the franchise record and the career best for the switch-hitting catcher. He also doubled and singled.
José Abreu added three hits and two RBIs as the White Sox improved to an AL-best 43-23 at home this year.
Cardinals 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and St. Louis edged Pittsburgh.
Edman went deep off Dillon Peters (0-2) to finish a three-run outburst in the fifth and the St. Louis bullpen kept J.A. Happ unbeaten since he arrived in St. Louis at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes picked up his 29th save.
Red Sox 4, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Jonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston’s COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox past Cleveland.
Araúz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox, who began the series by placing infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list.
Twins 2, Brewers 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning for Minnesota stood up for starter Andrew Albers in a win over Milwaukee.
Albers (1-0) threw 5.1 scoreless innings in his first major league start in four seasons, limiting the first-place Brewers to three hits and one walk. Alex Colomé pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.
Tigers 2, Blue Jays 1
DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and Detroit held on to beat Toronto.
Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.
Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.
Rays 6, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its sixth straight win.
Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have an AL-best 80-48 record.
Reds 6, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and Cincinnati blanked Miami.
Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double.
Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds.
Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth.
Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 6 (11)
PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura singled with one out in the 11th inning to give Philadelphia a victory over Arizona.
Brad Miller hit a tying two-run homer in the 10th, and Bryce Harper also went deep for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game skid and won for the third time in 11 games.
Christian Walker hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth, and Ketel Marte connected on a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th, but it wasn’t enough for Arizona.
Segura ended the 4-hour, 12-minute contest with a one-out single to right off Taylor Clarke (1-1) that scored Ronald Torreyes.
Yankees 8, Oakland 2
OAKLAND — Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in front of friends and family, and the New York Yankees extended their best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 by slugging past the Oakland Athletics.
Stanton’s 25th homer was crushed an estimated 472 feet above a suite level into the second deck of left-center, one of the longer drives at the Coliseum in recent memory. It gave Stanton six homers in his last nine games, and Luke Voit connected one out later in the fourth.
Royals 8, Mariners 7
SEATTLE — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night.
Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run in the bottom of the inning.
Perez became the 25th player in major league history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-all.
It was the third straight game with a grand slam for the Royals, who are one shy of tying the major league record set by the San Diego Padres in 2020. Four other teams have hit slams in three straight games since 1895.
Perez has hit six home runs in the eight games on the team’s current road trip, bringing his season total to 36. The Royals have won six of those games. His 15 home runs since the All-Star break lead the AL.
Carlos Hernandez, Saturday’s scheduled starter, took over for starter Kris Bubic with an out in the fifth inning. He held the Mariners hitless, retiring 14 straight batters in regulation to keep the game tied.
