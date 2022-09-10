Braves 6, Mariners 4
SEATTLE — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Robbie Grossman, Travis d’Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the NL East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the night.
Marlins 6, Mets 3
MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but New York could not erase an early deficit and lost to Miami.
The Mets squandered a pair of good scoring chances by grounding into double plays and dropped out of first place for the first time this season, falling one-half game behind defending World Series champion Atlanta.
Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have never had a player hit for the cycle.
Rays 4, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and Tampa Bay closed within 3½ games in the AL East.
Randy Arozarena hit an RBI double in the first off Frankie Montas (5-12) to put the Rays ahead to stay.
Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bo Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, Danny Jansen hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and playoff-contending Toronto beat Texas.
Bichette’s 23rd homer was a two-run shot in the third inning that put the Blue Jays up 3-0. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the first.
Orioles 3, Red Sox 2
BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally.
It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4½ games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card. Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth.
Guardians 7, Twins 6
MINNEAPOLIS — Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, and Austin Hedges added a solo homer as Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.
Gonzalez, the surprise rookie, had four hits and Cal Quantrill (12-5) won his eighth straight decision. The Guardians scored the first seven runs of the game, including four in the first inning after the start was delayed 1:16 due to rain.
White Sox 5, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Elvis Andrus hit a go-ahead two-run double against his former club with two outs in the ninth as A.J. Puk blew a three-run lead, and Chicago rallied for its eighth win in 10 games.
Eloy Jiménez started the five-run ninth with a one-out homer against Puk (3-2), who gave up a walk and plunked a batter. Andrew Vaughn added an RBI single and Romy González delivered a tying single with two outs. Oakland challenged that pinch-runner Adam Engel beat the throw home on the hit but the call was confirmed on replay review. Andrus capped it with his double to left.
Phillies 5, Nationals 3
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers and Noah Syndergaard pitched well enough into the seventh inning to keep Philadelphia in playoff position with a win over Washington.
Phillies reliever Brand Hand failed to earn a save in the ninth when he put two runners on and was pulled for Nick Nelson with two outs. Nelson retired .188 hitter Riley Adams on a grounder to earn his first save in the majors.
Cubs 4, Giants 2
CHICAGO — Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered to lead Chicago.
Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.
Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.
Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 10
DENVER — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and Colorado recovered after wasting a seven-run lead.
Trailing 8-1, Arizona took the lead with a nine-run fifth. However, the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing a nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angels Angels did it at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008.
Pirates 8, Cardinals 2
PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle, and Pittsburgh kept St. Louis from stretching its lead atop the NL Central.
Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie’s longest in the majors. The 23-year-old is 12 for 26 (.462) with two homers, two triples and two doubles during the streak.
Reds 8, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — TJ Friedl homered to lead off a five-run first inning, left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched eight strong innings and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.
In a matchup of rookie starters, Lodolo (4-5) easily outperformed Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (2-3). Lodolo had career bests with 11 strikeouts and eight innings, while Cincinnati’s first six batters reached base off Alexander.
Tigers 10, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Haase hit two solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and Detroit beat Kansas City.
Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit. One out later, Candelario hammered his team-leading 13th homer of the season 445 feet deep to left for a 4-0 lead.
Haase added another shot to left-center in the sixth, his 12th homer of the year and fifth career multi-homer game. He added a two-out RBI double in the eighth.
Kansas City-area product Joey Wentz (1-1) allowed only a pair of two-out hits in 6.2 shutout innings for his first major league victory. He struck out five with walked one.
Candelario, Haase and Spencer Torkelson each had three hits as Detroit out-hit Kansas City 17-6.
Lynch (4-10) allowed six runs on 10 hits, recording 11 outs. He has won just one of his last 11 starts.
