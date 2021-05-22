Nationals 4, Orioles 2
WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night.
Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.
Red Sox 11, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings.
Yankees 2, White Sox 1
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres homered late and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees — moments after a turning a clutch triple play — beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Friday night following one of the most overpowering displays of starting pitching in major league history.
White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and counterpart Jordan Montgomery combined for 24 strikeouts during the first game since 1900 in which both starters had at least 10 punchouts while permitting no walks or runs, according to Stats.
Twins 10, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Max Kepler and rookie Alex Kirilloff drove in two runs apiece in Minnesota’s nine-run fourth inning and the Twins shook off a couple long days of cross-country travel by pounding the Cleveland Indians 10-0 on Friday night.
The Twins didn’t arrive in Cleveland until 4:30 a.m. after flying back from California following a doubleheader in Anaheim on Thursday. But they didn’t show any signs of fatigue and looked wide awake in winning the series opener.
Reds 9, Brewers 4
CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4.
Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday.
Braves 20, Pirates 1
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning off Tyler Anderson, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza added another slam in the eighth against position player Wilmer Difo and the Atlanta Braves homered seven times in a 20-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
N.Y. Mets 6, Marlins 5 (12)
MIAMI — Rookie Khalil Lee hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 12th inning for his first major league hit after strikeouts in his first eight at-bats — a major league record — and New York beat Miami, despite totaling only eight hits against 10 Marlins pitchers.
Jake Hager’s leadoff single in the Mets 12th off Adam Cimber (0-1) advanced the automatic runner to third. After Lee’s hit, Johneshwy Fargas hit a two-run triple but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into an inside-the-park homer.
Miami’s Garrett Cooper tied the game with a two-run homer in the seventh, his fourth.
Rays 9, Blue Jays 7 (12)
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Francisco Mejía hit a grand slam in the 12th inning and Tampa Bay won its eighth consecutive game by beating Toronto.
After Jeremy Beasley (0-1) intentionally walked Joey Wendle to load the bases, Mejía drove the next pitch over the right-field wall.
Diego Castillo (1-2), who worked 1 1/3 innings, allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the 12th.
Brandon Lowe homered twice, and Ji-Man Choi had a pinch-hit homer for the Rays.
Rangers 7, Astros 5 (10)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Texas a victory over Houston after Astros starter Tyler Ivey was spared a loss in his major league debut against his hometown team.
García’s opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt’s second error of the game.
It was the Rangers' second win in 11 games.
Tigers 7, Royals 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over Kansas City.
The 38-year-old homered in the second off Mike Minor for the game’s first run, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491th home run of his big league career.
José Ureña (2-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in six innings. Tyler Zuber (0-1) took the loss.
Cubs 12, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ got two hits during an eight-run burst in the eighth inning and Chicago halted St. Louis' five-game home winning streak.
Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched into the seventh inning as the Cubs won in the first of 19 games between the NL Central rivals this season.
Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored three times for Chicago. Pederson, who hit his 22nd career leadoff homer, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 1
DENVER — German Marquez scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings, Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs, and Colorado beat Arizona to snap a five-game losing streak.
Raimel Tapia also homered and C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies. Marquez (3-4) struck out eight and walked three in putting together consecutive wins for the first time this season after losing three in a row.
Josh Rojas’ sacrifice fly in the eighth inning off reliever Jordan Sheffield led to Arizona’s lone run.
Athletics 8, Angels 4
ANAHEIM— Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and Oakland beat Los Angeles.
Laureano hit a solo homer in the ninth for insurance and the third four-hit game of his career.
Pinder, who had three hits, drove a fastball from Mike Mayers (1-3) into right-center. Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Yusmeiro Petit (6-0), the second of four Oakland pitchers, allowed two runs in one inning but got the win.
Dodgers 2, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to five.
With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches. With Kenley Jansen unavailable, Blake Treinen handled the ninth for Los Angeles and got his second save.
Coming off an 8-1 homestand, Los Angeles pulled within one game of first-place San Francisco.
Padres 16, Mariners 1
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs and made another spectacular defensive play for San Diego, which routed Seattle for its seventh straight win.
Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners.
Tatis, playing in his 171st career game, tied Ryan Braun for the fifth-fastest player overall to reach 50 homers. Tatis finished with four RBIs. He also made a spectacular play in the fifth when he avoided a collision with Jorge Mateo in shallow center to catch Jarred Kelenic’s popup and then doubled Eric Campbell off first to end the inning.
