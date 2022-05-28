Reds 5, Giants 1
CINCINNATI — Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft earned his first victory with six strong innings and Cincinnati beat San Francisco following a political protest by Giants manager Gabe Kapler and a scuffle between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson.
Kapler refused to take the field for the national anthem, a demonstration of his frustration with the country’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.
Orioles 12, Red Sox 8
BOSTON — Anthony Santander hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and also had a two-run homer, helping Baltimore overcome a pair of six-run deficits to beat Boston.
Baltimore trailed 8-2 before Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Austin Hays added a two-run shot in the eighth.
Yankees 2, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jameson Tallion pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, following Nestor Cortes to give the Yankees their longest consecutive starts in nine years and leading New York over Tampa Bay.
Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a homer in the fourth off Jeffrey Springs (2-2) and Matt Carpenter, in his second game with New York, homered later in the inning.
New York opened a 6 1/2-game lead over the Rays by winning the first two games of the four-game series.
Mets 8, Phillies 6
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in four runs, taking over the major league RBIs lead and powering the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 Friday night.
Down 7-0 to Carlos Carrasco (5-1), the Phillies made it close by scoring six times in the sixth inning, capped by Garrett Stubbs’ three-run homer.
Mets relievers Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz held on, helping the NL East leaders beat Philadelphia for the seventh time in 10 games this season. Díaz got his 11th save in 14 chances.
Braves 6, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies’ bloop double in the seventh inning drove in two runs and Atlanta recovered after squandering an early three-run lead in a win over Miami.
Miami led 4-3 before Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double off Anthony Bass (1-2). Matt Olson scored from first on the double.
After Bass walked Dansby Swanson, Albies hit a blooper that fell into shallow left. Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler held the ball too long and Acuña easily scored the go-ahead run. Swanson ran through third-base coach Ron Washington’s stop sign to also score.
Twins 10, Royals 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco homered in a four-run first inning and Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth as Minnesota had a season-high 15 hits in a win over Kansas City.
Bobby Witt Jr. finished a double shy of the cycle for the Royals, who have lost seven of eight. He singled in the first, hit a two-run triple in the third and added a solo homer in the seventh for his sixth of the season.
The Twins used seven relievers to close out the final six innings. Trevor Megill (1-1) was credited with the win, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Emilio Pagán got the final out for his seventh save.
Cardinals 4, Brewers 2
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and lead St. Louis over Milwaukee.
Dakota Hudson was pulled after 4 2/3 innings with the bases loaded in the fifth, after allowing five hits and four walks. Drew VerHagen (2-0) earned the win.
Génesis Cabrera allowed one hit over two innings, Kodi Whitley gave up Keston Hiura’s two-run homer in the ninth and Ryan Helsley picked up his third save, ending Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak.
Mariners 6, Astros 1
SEATTLE — Rookie Julio Rodríguez hit the first of Seattle’s four home runs off Houston ace Justin Verlander, and the Mariners beat the Astros.
Rodríguez, Kyle Lewis, Ty France and Taylor Trammell all went deep off Verlander, tying his career-high for homers allowed in a start. Verlander (6-2) gave up six earned runs to the Mariners, all via the long ball.
Seattle’s Chris Flexen tossed a gem. Flexen (2-6) allowed one run and seven hits over seven innings with six strikeouts.
Padres 4, Pirates 3
SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers drove in Manny Machado with a shattered-bat single in the eighth inning and San Diego edged Pittsburgh.
Machado started the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Duane Underwood Jr. (0-1) and took third on Eric Hosmer’s single to right-center. Myers brought in Machado with a single to center as his bat shattered.
Nabil Crismatt (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.
Rangers 8, Athletics 5
OAKLAND — Pinch-hitter Andy Ibañez drove with a pair of runs with a two-out single off Athletics closer Dany Jiménez, and Texas scored three runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night to beat Oakland.
The Rangers rallied with six run in the final three inning and extended their winning streak to three.
Sean Murphy and Chad Pinder hit back-to-back home runs off Jon Gray for the A’s during a five-run third. Jiménez (1-2) took the loss.
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
WASHINGTON — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals on Friday night was postponed due to severe storms forecast for the Washington area.
The game will made up at 12:05 p.m. Saturday as part of split doubleheader. Saturday’s originally scheduled game was moved from 4:05 to 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
DETROIT — The game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather.
It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m. The originally scheduled game will begin at 1:10 p.m.
