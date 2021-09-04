Blue Jays 11, Athletics 10
TORONTO — Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Loudes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics.
Semien connected off Sergio Romo (1-1) for his 34th home run of the season, sparking a wild celebration at home plate.
Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth before Oakland pulled away for an 8-2 lead. Gurriel’s slam capped a six-run eighth inning against Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit to tie it again.
Yankees 4, Orioles 3 (11)
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single and New York came back to edge Baltimore,
Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the race for the first AL wild card.
Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single in the 10th that put Baltimore ahead 3-2. DJ LeMahieu answered with a tying single in the bottom half.
Yankees reliever Clay Holmes (6-2) wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the top of the 11th.
Red Sox 8, Indians 5
BOSTON — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, then delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh that sent Boston past Cleveland.
Hunter Renfroe added a three-run homer in the seventh as Boston won its third straight, holding its spot for the second AL wild-card spot with 25 games remaining.
Cardinals 15, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE — Nolan Arenado homered twice in the first three innings to help St. Louis rout Milwaukee in a milestone performance for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.
St. Louis hit a season-high six homers. Arenado drove a two-run shot in the first inning and went deep again in the third for his 28th and 29th of the season. Molina hit a grand slam, Harrison Bader had a three-run shot, Tyler O’Neill provided a two-run blast and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot.
It marked the 300th game to feature Wainwright and Molina as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher-catcher combination. That total makes them the fourth-most prolific battery.
Mets 6, Nationals 2 (10)
WASHINGTON — Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and New York recovered after blowing a late lead to beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.
Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and Pillar’s double off Austin Voth (3-1) stretched the lead to 5-2. Jonathan Villar added another RBI single before Jeurys Familia pitched a clean 10th.
The surge bailed out closer Edwin Díaz (5-4), who allowed two runs in the ninth, the first he has allowed since Aug. 6. Juan Soto homered for Washington.
Cubs 6, Pirates 5
CHICAGO — Chicago manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the Cubs’ victory over Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.
Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive victory. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Rays 5, Twins 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota,
The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak.
Wacha (3-4) gave up two runs and three hits, including two homers. He was 0-2 with a 6.99 ERA in his previous eight starts. Andrew Kittredge, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.
Marlins 10, Phillies 3
MIAMI — Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and Miami ended Philadelphia’s six-game winning streak.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins.
Steven Okert (1-1) got the final out in the sixth for his first win since 2017. Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop followed with perfect innings and Zach Thompson closed it with a scoreless ninth. Kyle Gibson (10-6) was the loser.
Tigers 15, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — Dustin Garneau hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Robbie Grossman had a three-run blast and Detroit routed Cincinnati.
Garneau’s first homer, a liner into the left-field seats, came during a six-run sixth inning in which Detroit had eight of its 18 hits. Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers.
Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds, NL wild-card contenders who have lost five of six.
Rockies 4, Braves 3
DENVER — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings in Colorado’s victory over Atlanta.
The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia.
Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in two nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning. Senzatela (4-9) allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.
Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night.
Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race.
Astros 6, Padres 3
SAN DIEGO — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night.
Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single.
