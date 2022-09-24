Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was held without a homer for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox.
Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run against Matt Strahm (3-4) with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to five for clinching the AL East title.
Judge went 1 for 4 with a sharp single. He struck out twice and lofted a high fly to left field that excited the sellout crowd of 47,346 for a second or two.
Rockies 4, Padres 3 (10)
DENVER — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and Colorado stalled San Diego’s playoff progress.
Randal Grichuk homered and Yoanathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies. They improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and have won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Adrian Morejon (4-1) walked Charlie Blackmon intentionally to put two on with one out. Trejo then pulled a 94 mph pitch to left that scored automatic runner Garrett Hampson easily.
Cubs 6, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Esteban Quiroz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, his second in three innings, and Chicago got its fourth straight win.
Quiroz lined a two-out hit against Yohan Ramirez (1-1) to left in the eighth, driving in Jared Young. Two innings earlier, he chopped an infield single to cap a three-run sixth for the Cubs, who have won eight of 11.
Orioles 6, Astros 0
BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and Baltimore remained in the playoff hunt.
Baltimore started the day trailing Seattle by four games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot, trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Kremer (8-5) walked two, struck out six and did not allow a runner past second base in his first career complete game. Baltimore has 15 shutouts this season — its most since 1992 — including three against the Astros.
Marlins 5, Nationals 2
MIAMI — Braxton Garrett pitched six effective innings in his first major league start in a month to lead Miami.
Garrett (3-6) allowed one run — Lane Thomas’ leadoff homer in the first — and five hits. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day. It was his first appearance with Miami since he threw six scoreless innings against Atlanta on Aug. 14.
Brewers 5, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.
McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.
Phillies 9, Braves 1
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and Philadelphia won its third straight.
Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who maintained their 2½-game lead over Milwaukee for the third NL wild card.
Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario doubled for the Braves, who dropped their third in a row. Atlanta hasn’t lost four straight all season, and it’s just the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning World Series champions.
Royals 5, Mariners 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City.
The Mariners, playing without All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez, lost for the sixth time in eight games and had their lead for the final AL wild-card spot cut to three games. Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain shortly before the game.
The Mariners managed their lone run on Cal Raleigh’s 24th homer in the second.
Rays 10, Blue Jays 6
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay tied Toronto at the top of the AL wild-card standings.
The win clinched the season series — and the tiebreaker — for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays.
Tigers 5, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly drove in a tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and Detroit handed Chicago its fourth straight loss.
Akil Baddoo singled off reliever Reynaldo Lopez (5-4) to lead off the seventh, then advanced to third when he stole second and catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw sailed into center field. Baddoo trotted home on Greene’s fly to center to put the Tigers ahead 4-3.
Spencer Torkelson’s ground-rule double in the eighth scored an insurance run and Detroit went on to win for the third time in four games.
Guardians 6, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Naylor’s tying RBI double was among five consecutive hits for Cleveland in the sixth inning, rookie right-hander Cody Morris got his first big league victory, and the Guardians moved closer to the AL Central title.
With their 16th win in 19 games, and Chicago’s 5-3 loss at home to Detroit, the Guardians (84-67) can wrap up the division as early as Sunday. They arrived in Texas after a three-game series sweep in Chicago and now have an eight-game lead over the White Sox with 11 games to play.
Mets 9, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings in his return to Oakland, Eduardo Escobar hit a grand slam and New York extended its lead in the NL East.
Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos each added a pair of RBIs to move the Mets 2½ games ahead of Atlanta in the division.
Giants 6, Diamondbacks 5
PHOENIX — J.D. Davis had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth, Shelby Miller pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief in his season debut and San Francisco beat Arizona.
The Giants rallied with two outs in the ninth off reliever Caleb Smith (1-3), who gave up the unearned run.
Mike Yastrzemski started with a line-drive single and Evan Longoria reached on a fielder’s choice after Arizona third baseman Sergio Alcantara made a bad throw to second that bounced and ended up in the outfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.