Rays 9, Yankees 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory.
Springs (7-4) gave up four hits and three walks, along with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings. JT Chargois, Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Calvin Faucher completed the five-hitter.
New York has lost five of six, while the Rays have won four in a row to move a season-high 16 games over .500.
Reds 3, Rockies 2
CINCINNATI — Jonathan India drove in Spencer Steer from third base with a game-ending chopper against Colorado’s five-man infield to lead Cincinnati to the win.
Steer, who hit his first career home run in the fifth in his major league debut, led off the ninth with a double against Alex Colomé (2-7) and went to third on a one-out wild pitch. Jake Fraley was intentionally walked and took second on defensive indifference.
The Rockies moved into the stacked infield with three fielders on the left side. India hit a bouncer up the middle that shifted center fielder Garrett Hampson caught on the grass in front of second base, but he had no play on Steer. India was credited with a single.
White Sox 4, Twins 3
CHICAGO — Jose Abreu drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the ninth inning after Minnesota closer Jorge López hit Andrew Vaughn to ignite a heated confrontation.
The White Sox loaded the bases when Lopez hit Vaughn almost in the face. That led to the bullpens and benches emptying. Lopez (4-7) then appeared to hit Abreu with the next pitch, setting off a celebration by the White Sox. The ball apparently grazed the bat and the call was overturned. Chicago won it two pitches later when Abreu sent a grounder toward second and Gonzalez scored as the Twins were unable to complete the double play.
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered to lead Toronto.
Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7.1 innings, retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced. The right-hander went at least seven innings without allowing a run for the first time since last Sept. 13, when he made it through eight innings.
Tigers 5, Royals 4
DETROIT — Ryan Kreidler scored twice in his major league debut, including the go-ahead run on pinch-hitter Harold Castro’s seventh-inning single, and Detroit edged Kansas City.
Kreidler, promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, drew two walks. Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Willi Castro had three hits, including a solo homer. Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak.
Cardinals 8, Cubs 0
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to remain unbeaten with St. Louis, and Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman homered.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals have won five of six. Chicago has lost five of six.
Montgomery (8-3) scattered seven hits, striking out four and walking two to improve to 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
Orioles 5, Athletics 2
BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson doubled twice in his home debut, Jorge Mateo had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and Baltimore beat Oakland.
Another highly touted rookie, Adley Rutschman, put the Orioles in front with a bases-loaded walk as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.
Dean Kremer pitched six solid innings for Baltimore.
Mets 7, Nationals 3
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning to lead New York.
Alonso’s high drive to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and his 106 RBIs are 18 short of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006. The NL East-leading Mets have 30 games left for Alonso to make a run at the mark.
Mariners 6, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and Seattle won its fifth straight.
Raleigh hit a solo homer in the second inning off rookie Cody Morris (0-1) and connected for a three-run shot in the sixth as the Mariners kept pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase. Seattle has won seven of eight and 12 of 16.
Braves 8, Marlins 1
ATLANTA — Travis d’Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom homered off Sandy Alcantara in a four-run fourth inning, Michael Harris II homered in the sixth and Atlanta won its third straight. Austin Riley hit his 34th homer in the seventh and d’Arnaud followed with his second of the night and 16th of the season. The Braves tied a tying a season-high with five long balls and have an NL-best 201 for the year.
Red Sox 9, Rangers 1
BOSTON — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and Boston overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to hand Texas its season-worst sixth straight loss.
Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. Tyler Danish (3-1) came on and pitched a scoreless inning.
Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 1
PHOENIX — Emmanuel Rivera had three hits, Jake McCarthy added the go-ahead RBI single and Arizona won for the seventh time in eight games.
Rivera had an RBI double in the fifth and added two singles. The 26-year-old has been a consistent contributor in the middle of the D-backs’ order since he was acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline.
Giants 13, Phillies 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson homered and drove in five runs, Alex Cobb struck out seven in seven scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1.
Evan Longoria and Andrew Knapp each added two RBIs for San Francisco, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada also drove in runs.
Cobb (5-6) allowed just three hits and a walk in earning his first career win against Philadelphia, which has lost four of five.
The Giants jumped on Phillies starter Kyle Gibson for four runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Gibson (9-6) allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Pederson, Crawford and Longoria produced consecutive run-scoring hits in the first inning. Crawford scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
