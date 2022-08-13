Braves 4, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading Atlanta past Miami.
Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game set.
Marlins reliever Elieser Hernández (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing in right and put Atlanta ahead 4-2.
Padres 10, Nationals 5
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington, and San Diego beat the Nationals after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test.
Soto was traded to San Diego on Aug. 2, a deal that became even more significant when the Padres learned that Tatis would miss the rest of the season and the first 32 games next year.
San Diego starter Mike Clevinger (4-4) allowed one run on three hits in five innings, walking four. Brandon Drury went 3 for 4, hitting his 23rd homer in the eighth inning, and Trent Grisham hit his 14th homer, a three-run shot in the fifth.
Guardians 8, Blue Jays 0
TORONTO — Cal Quantrill pitched seven shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision, and Josh Naylor hit a two-run home run as surging Cleveland beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.
Cleveland’s José Ramirez hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and finished with four RBIs as the Guardians roughed up Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (8-5), who allowed eight runs and eight hits in four innings.
Orioles 10, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.
Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays. The Orioles also got three hits apiece from Mullins and Anthony Santander. Austin Voth (3-1) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his second straight start for Baltimore.
White Sox 2, Tigers 0
CHICAGO — Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading Chicago over Detroit.
Kopech, who walked three, was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches throught six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove.
Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 (10 innings)
BOSTON — J.D. Martinez had three hits, including a game-tying RBI single in the ninth, and Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single in the 10th to lead last-place Boston past Aaron Judge and AL East-leading New York.
New York pitchers retired 12 straight Boston batters before closer Clay Holmes walked two with one out in the ninth and then gave up Martinez’s single up the middle.
Judge, who hit his major league-leading 46th home run in the third inning, reached base for the fourth time when he was walked to lead off the 10th. But Garrett Whitlock fanned Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres to end the threat.
Phillies 2, Mets 1 (10 innings)
NEW YORK — Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies showed off sharp fielding in beating the New York Mets 2-1 in 10 innings Friday night.
In the sixth inning, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made a barehanded, off-balance throw to get Marte at first and pitcher Ranger Suárez snared a comebacker by Francisco Lindor. In the 10th, Bohm hit a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run.
Mariners 6, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the lineup and Seattle took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating Texas.
The 21-year-old Rodriguez had missed the Mariners’ previous 11 games with a wrist injury. He hit a tiebreaking, opposite-field single to shallow right with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He was the first batter to face Jose Leclerc, who relieved Taylor Hearn (5-7).
Astros 7, Athletics 5
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to rally Houston past Oakland.
Houston trailed 2-0 before breaking loose for a six-run rally in the fifth. José Altuve doubled and scored on a single by Yuli Gurriel. Yordan Alvarez followed with another single, and Alex Bregman walked to load the bases for Tucker. After Tucker missed badly on an 82 mph slider from Sam Moll to make it a 1-2 count, the left-hander went back to the same pitch and this time Tucker pulled it a few rows deep into the right field seats.
Cardinals 3, Brewers 1
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings in a second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered, and St. Louis edged Milwaukee.
St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games. The Cardinals won their ninth straight at home, the longest streak since a nine-game run June 2-29, 2015.
Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3
DENVER — Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping Colorado beat Arizona. Brian Serven homered, Dinelson Lamet (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Carlos Estévez worked the ninth for his second save.
The 31-year-old Bernard toiled in the minors for more than 10 years before having his contract selected by Colorado on Friday. He made it a memorable debut when he helped spark a seventh-inning rally that put the Rockies in front for good.
Giants 5, Pirates 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3.
Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot.
