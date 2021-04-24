Cubs 15, Brewers 2
CHICAGO — Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers for their fourth straight victory.
Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.
Athletics 3, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — The Oakland Athletics earned their 12th consecutive victory --- the club’s longest winning streak in almost two decades --- defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Friday night.
Royals 6, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Mike Minor held Detroit hitless until the fifth inning, and Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn homered off Casey Mize to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 6-2 victory over the Tigers on Friday night.
Mets 6, Nationals 0
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets’ offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, powering New York over the Washington Nationals 6-0.
Red Sox 6, Mariners 5
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park and added an RBI single as the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Friday night.
J.D. Martinez also homered for the Red Sox, who survived a late scare when Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the ninth to pull Seattle within a run.
One night after rallying with a four-run 10th inning for a 7-4 victory, Seattle couldn’t quite pull off another comeback. Matt Barnes, who gave up Seager’s drive deep to right, got Evan White to line out to Bogaerts and end it.
Blue Jays 5, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Steven Matz won his fourth consecutive start, Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Friday night.
Matz (4-0), acquired from the New York Mets in January, gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. The lefty went 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA with New York last year.
Yankees 5, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Giancarlo Stanton busted out of his slump with two rocketed home runs — one with the highest exit velocity this season — and New York connected four times, sending the Yankees to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.
Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4
ATLANTA — Huascar Ynoa earned his first career victory, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta beat Arizona.
Ynoa (1-1) allowed only two runs on two hits in six innings. The right-hander led 3-0 before giving up a two-run homer to Carson Kelly in the fifth.
Astros 5, Angels 4 (10)
HOUSTON — Rookie pinch-hitter Robel Garcia’s RBI single in Houston’s three-run 10th inning lifted the Astros past Los Angeles.
The Angels scored two runs in the top of the 10th on RBI singles by David Fletcher and Albert Pujols off Ryan Pressly (2-0) to take a 4-2 lead.
Kyle Tucker started the 10th on second base and went to third on a fly ball by Aledmys Díaz. Myles Straw singled off Raisel Iglesias (1-2) to score Tucker and cut the lead to 4-3. Jason Castro then hit a ground-rule double into the right-field corner to send Straw to third. The play was reviewed to see if it was a foul ball, but the call was upheld. Carlos Correa’s sacrifice fly scored the speedy Straw to tie it. Garcia then sent a line drive to center field for his second hit and first RBI this season, setting off a wild celebration.
Twins 2, Pirates 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota left-hander J.A. Happ lost his bid for a no-hitter when Jacob Stallings doubled with one out in the eighth inning, and the Twins beat Pittsburgh.
Happ, in his first season with the Twins, was immediately removed by manager Rocco Baldelli with a two-run lead and replaced by Tyler Duffey.
The 38-year-old Happ (1-0) walked two batters, both in the second, and struck out three. He threw 95 pitches, with 51 strikes, and lowered his ERA after three starts to 1.69.
White Sox 9, Rangers 7
CHICAGO — Rookie sensation Yermín Mercedes added to his scorching start with four more hits, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and Chicago held off Texas.
Yoán Moncada had three hits and a home run. Liam Hendriks got the final five outs and the White Sox (10-9) moved above .500 for the first time this season. They won for the fourth time in five games even though Texas’ Adolis García hit two more homers.
Cardinals 5, Reds 4
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina homered and doubled to help St. Louis build a 5-0 lead, Alex Reyes pitched out of a ninth-inning jam and the Cardinals held on to beat Cincinnati.
Kwang-Hyun Kim (1-0) allowed one run on five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts to help St. Louis snap a two-game skid. Three of Kim’s four major league wins have come against Cincinnati.
Rockies 5, Phillies 4
DENVER — Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and Colorado rallied past Philadelphia for its third straight victory.
Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also homered for Colorado.
Giants 5, Marlins 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Wood pitched seven crisp innings after allowing a home run on the game’s third pitch and San Francisco beat Miami.
Mike Yastrzemski homered as the Giants improved to 7-1 at home and celebrated Buster Posey becoming the first player in franchise history to catch 1,000 games. Brandon Belt walked three times and had an RBI single.
Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Aguilar homered for the Marlins.
Wood (2-0) set down 21 of 22 after Chisholm’s leadoff homer in the first, the only hit allowed by the Giants left-hander. Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee retired three batters apiece to complete the three-hitter.
Padres 6, Dodgers 1
LOS ANGELES — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit two homers at Dodger Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in one inning at the same park, and the San Diego Padres earned their third straight victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1 on Friday night.
Tatís hit solo homers in the third and fifth off Clayton Kershaw (3-2), and Yu Darvish (2-1) pitched seven strong innings in the Padres' second consecutive win at Chavez Ravine to open this four-game series. San Diego also won the finale of the clubs' first series last weekend at Petco Park.
Fernando Tatís Sr. famously hit two grand slams for St. Louis off the Dodgers’ Chan Ho Park in the third inning on April 23, 1999 — a feat that had never been done before, and hasn’t been done since.
