Yankees 6, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Jasson Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first career at-bat and Aaron Judge reached 250 home runs faster than any other major leaguer as New York slugged its way to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
DJ LeMahieu sent the second pitch from Justin Verlander (10-7) into the right-field seats for a leadoff shot, and there were two outs in the first inning when Verlander walked Giancarlo Stanton. Then, on the second pitch he saw and his first swing in the majors, Domínguez connected to make it 3-0.
At just 20 years, 206 days old, the highly touted Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first MLB game. He was the first Yankees hitter to go deep in his initial big league at-bat since Judge on Aug. 13, 2016. Domínguez became the youngest player to appear in a game for the Yankees since 19-year-old pitcher José Rijo in July 1984 — and the youngest position player since 20-year-old outfielder Stan Javier in April 1984.
Mets 2, Mariners 1
NEW YORK — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and New York cooled off first-place Seattle.
Brandon Nimmo homered, Kodai Senga struck out 12 over seven innings and Ronny Mauricio had two hits in his major league debut — including a double in his first at-bat that was the hardest-hit ball by a Mets player this season.
Seattle, fresh off a 21-6 August that marked the winningest month in franchise history, remained a percentage point ahead of Houston and a game in front of third-place Texas in the AL West.
Cubs 6, Reds 2, 1st game
Reds 3, Cubs 2, 2nd game
CINCINNATI – Noelvi Marte’s two-out single in the ninth drove in the winning run as Cincinnati rallied to beat Chicago and split a doubleheader between the playoff contenders.
Nick Martini homered off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay (2-5) with one out in the ninth to tie the game. Christian Encarnacion-Strand followed with a single. Pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild stole second, went to third on an errant throw and scored easily on Marte’s hit.
Chicago won the first game with Cody Bellinger driving in three runs and rookie right-hander Jordan Wicks turning in another quality start. Bellinger also hit a two-run homer in the second game.
The Cubs are 3½ games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Reds began the night in third place in the division and battling the Giants, Diamondbacks and Marlins for the third and final wild-card slot.
Marlins 8, Nationals 5 (11)
WASHINGTON — Garrett Hampson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run rally in the 11th inning and Miami beat Washington.
Tanner Scott (7-4) earned the win and Miami second baseman Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 with a walk and raised his major league-leading average to .350.
Miami (68-67) moved over .500 with its second straight win over the Nationals.
Guardians 3, Rays 2
CLEVELAND — Rookie Bo Naylor doubled home Gabriel Arias with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, sending Cleveland past Tampa Bay.
The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, but Andrés Giménez led off with a single, stole second and came home on Arias’ single. Naylor followed with a drive to the wall in right-center off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (7-5).
Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell two games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East. The Rays remain firmly in control of the top wild-card spot and have won eight of 10.
Twins 5, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jordan Luplow and Christian Vázquez snapped extended slumps with home runs in the go-ahead seventh inning and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat slumping Texas.
Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-8) had seven strikeouts and allowed only one run and three hits over six innings.
Max Scherzer also struck out seven, allowing only one hit over six scoreless innings before Texas’ bullpen gave up a 1-0 lead. Brock Burke (5-3) took the loss for the Rangers (75-59) who lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Brewers 7, Phillies 5
MILWAUKEE — Alec Bohm committed a two-out error in the eighth inning that allowed three runs to come home as Milwaukee rallied to beat Philadelphia.
Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 3½ games over the Chicago Cubs, who split a doubleheader with Cincinnati.
The Brewers trailed 5-4 and had the bases loaded when Owen Miller, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day, stepped to the plate against Jeff Hoffman. Facing a 2-2 count, Miller hit a grounder that Bohm failed to backhand — allowing all three runners to score.
Tigers 4, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched neatly into the seventh and Detroit beat Chicago.
Rodriguez (10-7) bounced back from a loss to Houston last week with a solid outing against struggling Chicago, helping Detroit win its second straight after losing five in a row.
The White Sox came up short in their first game since chairman Jerry Reinsdorf promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday. Getz took over after after GM Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams were fired last week.
Rodriguez went 6.2 innings, allowing one run and six hits. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two while improving to 4-0 in 10 starts against Chicago.
Royals 13, Red Sox 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jordan Lyles pitched eight strong innings, Salvador Perez hit two home runs and Kansas City routed Boston.
Lyles (4-15), who leads the major leagues in losses, allowed two runs and four hits, struck out seven and did not give up a walk. He didn’t give up a run until Alex Verdugo’s two-out homer in the eighth.
Bobby Witt Jr. put the Royals on the board in the first inning with his 28th home run of the season. He’s two home runs away from becoming the first Royals player with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. He already has 38 steals.
Pirates 4, Cardinals 2 (10)
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen came off the bench and knocked in the go-ahead run on an error in the 10th, helping Pittsburgh beat St. Louis and extend its winning streak to four games.
McCutchen, pinch hitting for Alfonso Rivas, hit a grounder up the middle off JoJo Romero (4-2) that eluded second baseman Nolan Gorman, scoring automatic runner Endy Rodríguez. Llover Peguero scored on a wild pitch, and Bryan Reynolds drove in Ji Hwan Bae with a sacrifice fly to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-1.
Blue Jays 13, Rockies 9
DENVER — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk’s three-run double keyed a five-run seventh inning and Toronto hit three homers in a victory over Colorado.
Danny Jansen, Brandon Belt and Ernie Clement went deep for the Blue Jays, who have won four of six to move within 1½ games of slumping Texas for the final AL wild card. Toronto had 17 hits and improved to 3-10 at Coors Field in its first trip to Colorado since 2019. George Springer and Whit Merrifield each had three hits, and Clement finished with three RBIs.
Colorado scored four runs in the ninth off Chad Green, making his Blue Jays debut and his first major league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. Jordan Romano got the final out.
Diamondbacks 4, Orioles 2
PHOENIX — Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two-run homers, Zach Davies had a quality start and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Baltimore Orioles.
The Diamondbacks got a much-needed win in their first game back home after a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona is locked in a tight race for NL wild-card position with six teams vying for three spots.
The Orioles have dropped two straight.
Padres 7, Giants 3
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto hit consecutive home runs in the first inning, and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-3 on Friday night to drop the Giants into a tie with Arizona for the final NL wild card.
The Giants had won four of five coming in, including 7-2 in the opener of this series Thursday night. Arizona beat Baltimore 4-2.
Michael Wacha (11-2) held the Giants to two runs and six hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks, to win his sixth straight decision.
