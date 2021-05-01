Cardinals 7, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. three-run home run in as many days, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Friday night.
Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2). Carpenter was batting .096 he he followed Tyler O’Neill’s single and Andrew Knizer’s walk with a drive to right-center for his third home run this season.
Phillies 2, Mets 1
The Mets and Phillies turned the eighth inning into a bench-emptying, trash-talking, finger-pointing commotion that spiced up a routine game — and could ignite more sparks this weekend — in the Phillies’ 2-1 win.
Nationals 2, Marlins 1 (10)
WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals, boosted by a fine debut by Jon Lester, rallied past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.
With Josh Bell starting the extra inning as the automatic runner on second base, Schwarber hit an 0-1 fastball to right-center off Yimi Garcia (2-2). It was Schwarber’s second walk-off homer of the season.
Yankees 10, Tigers 0
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a grand slam for one of two homers to earn an early exit, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0.
Reds 8, Cubs 6
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit his 300th career home run and doubled twice, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Friday night.
Votto got a curtain call from Cincinnati fans and drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row.
Astros 9, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lance McCullers Jr. struck out nine in seven shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Tampa Bay 9-2 Friday night in the first meeting of the teams since the Rays won Game 7 of last year’s AL Championship Series.
Blue Jays 13, Braves 5
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Teoscar Hernández was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Robbie Ray (1-1) allowed two runs, five hits and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings.
Alejandro Kirk had his first multihomer game for the Blue Jays.
Bo Bichette, Kirk and Randal Grichuk all connected off Drew Smyly (0-2), who allowed six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. Kirk also went deep against Edgar Santana.
Red Sox 6, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — J.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine,
After Kohei Arihara (2-3) walked the game’s first two batters, Martinez hit a 79 mph slider into the left-field seats and Xander Bogaerts homered into the Red Sox bullpen in left-center field. Martinez led off the third with a 440-foot drive to center off an 80 mph splitter.
Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) allowed one run on four singles over six innings. Arihara gave up six runs and four hits — all homers — in 2 2/3 innings.
Twins 9, Royals 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his major league career, including a three-run drive in the third inning off Tyler Zuber that boosted the lead to 4-0. The 23-year-old hit a solo homer to center off Ervin Santana in the fifth inning.
Michael Pineda (2-1) allowed one run and three hits in five innings.
Brady Singer (1-3) left after his left heel was bruised by a Josh Donaldson line drive that ended the second inning. The ball that ricocheted to Carlos Santana, who doubled up Ben Rortvedt.
Indians 5, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Shane Bieber (3-2) struck out 11 and fanned at least eight in his 18th straight game, setting a major league record. The previous mark was set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 1999-2000.
Bieber gave up three runs and seven hits, walking one in six innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has fanned 68 in six starts this year.
José Ramirez homered and drove in three runs for Cleveland.
Brewers 3, Dodgers 1
MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta (3-0) allowed one run and one hit in six innings with seven strikeouts, and Milwaukee improved to 2-0 in the four-game series. The Dodgers have lost nine of 12 since opening the season with 13 wins in 15 games.
Brad Boxberger, J.P. Feyereisen and Josh Hader completed the two-hitter. Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save in as many chances.
Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer. A.J. Pollock’s leadoff homer in the fifth was the Dodgers’ only hit off Peralta.
Edwin Uceta (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in two innings in his big league debut.
Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 2
PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner (3-2) followed his seven-inning no-hitter last Sunday against Atlanta by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run, third-inning rally with a single,
Bumgarner fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single. The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start.
Orioles 3, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — John Means (3-0) struck out nine and allowed one run and three hits over seven innings as Baltimore won at the Coliseum for the first time since 2017 after seven straight losses.
Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back home runs in the third off Mike Fiers (0-1), who allowed three runs and six hits in six innings of his season debut after recovering from a hip injury. Oakland fell to 2-4 since winning 13 straight.
Sean Murphy and Mitch Moreland homered for the A’s. Fiers lost in his season debut as Oakland fell to 2-4 since winning 13 straight.
Mariners 7, Angels 4
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore and Tom Murphy homered, Seattle’s bullpen earned its ninth win this season and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday night.
Shohei Ohtani hit his eighth home run for the Angels, who chased Seattle starter Chris Flexen after four innings.
Four Mariners relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to one run and two hits in five innings.
Drew Steckenrider (2-1) entered at the start of the fifth and retired six straight batters, striking out the side in the sixth. Both Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon had words for plate umpire Lance Barrett in the inning after called third strikes.
Padres 3, Giants 2
San Diego — Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2 on Friday night.
Darvish (3-1) allowed one run and four hits, including Buster Posey's homer, in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a single and walked two in the seventh, and left with the bases loaded and one out.
Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run. After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul.
Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat.
The Giants scored in the eighth on Evan Longoria's double play grounder. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his major league-leading ninth save.
