Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 5
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead Philadelphia to its eighth straight win.
The Phillies are 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson.
Hoskins staked Kyle Gibson (4-2) to an early lead with a one-out solo homer in the first inning. Schwarber hit a three-run shot in the second for a 5-0 lead.
Gibson gave up Daulton Varsho’s ninth homer of the year in the sixth. Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 11th save.
Nationals 11, Brewers 5
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Keibert Ruiz hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, and Washington sent Milwaukee to its season-high seventh straight loss.
Nelson Cruz and Maikel Franco also homered for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game skid in the opener of a 10-day, 11-game homestand. Washington’s 19 hits were its most since posting a season-high 22 at San Francisco on April 29.
Aaron Ashby (1-5) yielded six runs and 13 hits — five on 0-2 counts — and dropped back-to-back starts for the first time this season.
Guardians 3, Athletics 2
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez doubled twice and homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as Cleveland sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss.
The A’s are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.
Blue Jays 10, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered in a four-run second inning, Jose Berrios pitched eight strong innings and Toronto routed Detroit.
Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings. Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games, scoring six or more runs in 11 of those victories.
Braves 4, Pirates 2
ATLANTA — Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
It’s the longest winning streak in the National League this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.
Yankees 2, Cubs 1 (13 innings)
NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Jose Trevino broke a stalemate in the 13th inning with a game-winning single, giving New York a win over Chicago.
Gleyber Torres homered for New York in the fourth, but neither team managed a hit in extra innings until Trevino came off the bench and delivered with two outs and runners at second and third. Trevino lined a 1-1 pitch from Alec Mills (0-1) over shortstop to give the major league-leading Yankees (42-16) their ninth victory in 10 games.
Jason Heyward hit his first home run this season for the Cubs, making their first visit to Yankee Stadium since April 2014. Chicago (23-34) dropped its fourth straight.
Royals 8, Orioles 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jonathan Heasley allowed one hit in a career-best seven sharp innings, Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in three runs and Kansas City defeated Baltimore for its third straight win.
Michael A. Taylor also homered for Kansas City, which had a season-high eight extra-base hits — the Royals’ most in a game since April 2, 2021, against Texas.
Marlins 7, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar each hit two home runs to power Miami to its fourth straight win with an interleague victory over Houston.
Chisholm and Aguilar both had solo shots in the first inning before each hitting two-run blasts in the fifth to make it 6-1 in the first meeting between these teams since 2017. It was the fourth time in franchise history the Marlins have had two players hit multiple homers in a game and the first since Giancarlo Stanton and Garrett Jones did it on May 23, 2015.
Twins 9, Rays 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton had his second straight two-homer game and Minnesota sent Drew Rasmussen to an early exit.
Buxton moved into a tie for second in the major leagues with 17 homers in just 43 games. Carlos Correa tacked on a two-run shot in the eighth inning for the Twins.
White Sox 8, Rangers 3
CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Texas.
Danny Mendick homered to cap Chicago’s five-run eighth.
Nathaniel Lowe homered and doubled for Texas. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager hit home runs, but the Rangers lost for the seventh time in nine games.
Cardinals 2, Reds 0
ST. LOUIS — Andre Pallante took a shutout into the sixth inning in his second major league start, helping St. Louis snap a three-game skid with a win over Cincinnati.
Pallante (2-0) allowed four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings and had three strikeouts. Génesis Cabrera and GIovanny Gallegos combined to pitch 2 2/3 scoreless innings before Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.
Padres 9, Rockies 0
SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove took over the major league earned run average lead and remained unbeaten in 11 starts, striking out eight over six innings to lead the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 9-0 on Friday night.
Musgrove (7-0) allowed four hits and two walks, dropping his ERA to 1.50 and taking over the lead from the Texas Rangers’ Martín Pérez (1.56). Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 27 innings.
Red Sox 4, Mariners 3
SEATTLE — J.D. Martinez homered for the first time in nearly a month, Bobby Dalbec snapped a tie with a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox won for the eighth time in nine games, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Friday night.
Boston opened the final leg of its West Coast swing with a bounce-back victory after seeing its seven-game win streak snapped a day earlier.
Martinez homered for the first time since May 17, hitting a solo blast off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales to give Boston a 2-0 lead. It was Martinez's sixth home run.
After the Mariners pulled even at 2-all, Dalbec opened the seventh inning with his fourth home run off Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz (1-3). Muñoz had allowed one run over his previous six outings.
Jake Diekman (2-0), one of five Boston relievers, earned the win. Seattle pulled within 4-3 on Cal Raleigh’s two-out RBI single in the eighth, but Matt Strahm got a flyout from Jesse Winker with the tying run at third to end the threat.
Tanner Houck had trouble in the ninth, but picked up his first save of the season and second of his career. Houck allowed two base runners, but got Adam Frazier to line out to end the game with the tying run at third. Seattle left 12 runners on base.
