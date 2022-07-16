N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, Ppd.
CHICAGO — The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain.
Steady rain fell in Chicago on Friday morning, and it was expected to continue for much of the afternoon. The game was rescheduled for a split-doubleheader on Saturday.
Phillies 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — J.T. Realmuto had three hits against his former team, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning off All-Star Sandy Alcantara, and Philadelphia snapped a four-game skid.
Alcantara extended his shutout string to 25 innings before consecutive run-scoring doubles from Darick Hall and Realmuto gave the Phillies the lead. The right-hander went eight innings and struck out 12.
Philadelphia reliever Seranthony Domínguez walked three batters with one out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez grounded into a fielder’s choice that forced pinch-runner Billy Hamilton at home. Domínguez then struck out Miguel Rojas for his fourth save.
Braves 8, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall homered as Atlanta sent Washington to its eighth straight loss.
Atlanta improved to 9-2 against the Nationals this season and extended its winning streak in Washington to a franchise-record 13 games. The Braves have won six of eight overall, while the Nationals lost for the 14th time in 15 games.
Left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-12) dropped his ninth consecutive start against Atlanta.
Washington outfielder Juan Soto went 0 for 2 with three walks, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4 (11 innings)
NEW YORK — Xander Bogaerts slid home on Michael King’s wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning, and Boston recovered from a meltdown in the ninth to beat New York for its third win in 11 games.
All three of those Boston wins have come against the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors.
Rafael Devers, Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec homered for the Red Sox.
New York has lost five of six, the worst stretch this season for the Yankees (62-28). Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer off Nathan Eovaldi.
Blue Jays 8, Royals 1
TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández and Matt Chapman hit three-run home runs, Alek Manoah snapped a three-start winless streak with seven strong innings and Toronto beat depleted Kansas City.
Kansas City, in last place in the AL Central, was without 10 unvaccinated players and bolstered its roster with Triple-A and Double-A prospects. The Royals lost for the second time in seven games.
Rays 5, Orioles 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles’ winning streak ended at 10 when Christian Bethancourt hit his first home run for Tampa Bay and the Rays rallied for a 5-4 victory Friday night.
The winning streak was the Orioles’ longest in a single season since they won 13 straight in 1999.
Ramon Urías homered twice for the Orioles, the first multi-home run game of his career, and Trey Mancini also connected. But Baltimore also left the bases loaded without scoring in the first and fifth innings.
Guardians 6, Tigers 5
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor drove in two runs and Andrés Giménez delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting Cleveland past Detroit.
Giménez hit a two-out flare to left field off Michael Fulmer (2-4) that scored rookie Steven Kwan from second base. One batter earlier, Naylor knocked in Myles Straw with a sacrifice fly to tie it 5-all.
Mariners 8, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and Seattle extended its longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games.
The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14 consecutive wins last month.
Athletics 5, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Skye Bolt homered with a career-high three RBIs, Cole Irvin pitched six sharp innings and Oakland beat Houston.
Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single as the A’s rallied from a one-run deficit in the seventh.
Irvin (4-7) yielded three hits, struck out four and walked one.
Jose Urquidy (8-4) allowed six hits and three runs with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He had won three straight decisions.
White Sox 6, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Anderson hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning and Adam Engel tacked on a three-run shot in the seventh, powering Chicago to its fourth straight win.
Michael Kopech (3-6) finished five innings for his first win in eight starts, taking another step forward after an ugly stretch in June and a July 5 loss when he gave up six runs to the Twins.
Cardinals 7, Reds 3
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs as St. Louis halted a two-game skid with a win over Cincinnati.
St. Louis improved to 4-4 on a 10-game homestand, its longest of the season.
Cincinnati had won six of seven and was coming off back-to-back series wins for the first time this season.
Rockies 13, Pirates 2
DENVER — Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs, C.J. Cron hit his 21st home run and German Marquez became the second Colorado pitcher to reach 900 career strikeouts in the Rockies’ win over Pittsburgh.
Elias Diaz had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs as the Rockies extended their winning streak to four games.
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 3
SAN DIEGO — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.
Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games.
Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish (8-4) in the first inning.
Giants 8, Brewers 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and Giants rallied from a three-run deficit and beat Milwaukee.
Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walkoff three-run home run to Minnesota’s Jose Miranda in the ninth inning and taking the loss without retiring a batter.
Hader (0-4) again had trouble keeping the ball in the park.
Joey Bart started the comeback in the ninth with a leadoff home run. After pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores flew out, Darin Ruf connected to make it 5-4. Austin Slater followed with his fourth hit of the night and Hader hit Yermín Mercedes with a pitch before Thairo Estrada’s bloop hit to right loaded the bases.
Yastrzemski then drilled the first pitch he saw from Hader over the center field fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.