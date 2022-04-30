Mets 3, Phillies 0
NEW YORK — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.
Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.
Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six.
Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.
Padres 7, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego over Pittsburgh.
Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2 for 4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring.
The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Darvish (2-1) allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out five and walking one. Taylor Rogers got the last two outs for his eighth save in nine opportunities.
Marlins 8, Mariners 6
MIAMI — Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered and Miami won its sixth straight game with a victory over Seattle.
Soler’s homer in the first inning bounced off a column behind the left-center field pavilion and was measured at 468 feet, the third-longest in the major leagues this season.
Marlins starter Elieser Hernández (2-1) settled down after a difficult second and limited Seattle to three runs over five innings. Hernández scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Red Sox 3, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Christian Arroyo ended Boston’s long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat Baltimore.
Arroyo hit his first homer of the season in the second inning to provide the Red Sox with all the offense they needed to saddle the Orioles with their fifth straight defeat. It was Boston’s first home run in seven games and only its second in the last 11.
Hill opened by retiring the first 12 batters he faced. Tanner Houck (2-1) came in to pitch three innings of two-hit ball. Matt Strahm put the tying run on with a walk before striking out Chris Owings to end the game and earn his first career save.
Astros 11, Blue Jays 7
TORONTO — Jeremy Peña hit a three-run home run, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman also connected, and Houston beat Toronto to extend its winning streak to four games.
Bregman hit a solo home run off Yusei Kikuchi in the first, his fourth, and Peña and Alvarez went deep off Trevor Richards in a five-run sixth inning. Houston matched a season-high with 14 hits.
Astros right-hander José Urquidy (2-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings to snap a two-start winless streak. He walked one and struck out six.
Rays 6, Twins 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —Josh Lowe and Mike Zunino homered for the first time this season, Corey Kluber gave up one hit in six innings and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota to halt the Twins’ seven-game win streak.
Lowe’s first career homer came in a four-run first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy (3-1). Zunino’s solo shot put the Rays up 6-0 in the third. Bundy, who had given up one run in three previous starts, gave up six runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out seven.
Kluber (1-1) gave up one run on one hit and no walks in six innings, striking out six in his fourth start for the Rays. Carlos Correa had two hits, including driving in the lone run with a single, the only hit off Kluber.
Braves 6, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — William Contreras hit two long home runs, Austin Riley also connected and Travis Demeritte had an inside-the-park homer as Atlanta beat Texas.
Demeritte was emphatically waved home by third-base coach Ron Washington, the baseball lifer who turned 70.
Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his sixth save in as many opportunities.
Brewers 11, Cubs 1
MILWAUKEE — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee’s season-high six home runs, Adrian Houser struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings and the Brewers beat Chicago. Houser (2-2) struck out six and walked two.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2) couldn’t get out of the fifth, giving up up six runs (tying a season high) and allowing seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Hendricks also served up three home runs, starting with Jace Peterson’s two-run blast that capped off a three-run second inning.
Yankees 12, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres all homered and New York won its seventh in a row by topping Kansas City in a rain-shortened eight-inning game.
New York took a 3-2 lead into the seventh before scoring four runs, three on Judge’s homer. Torres connected for a two-run drive during a five-run eighth.
Nestor Cortes (1-0) allowed one earned run and eight hits in five innings.
Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and Arizona beat St. Louis.
Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins.
Bumgarner threw a season-high 89 pitches in five innings, giving up one run on three hits. Luis Frias, Noé Ramirez, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy combined for four innings of relief, allowing just one run.
Rockies 10, Reds 4
DENVER — Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the fifth inning and Colorado sent Cincinnati to its major league-worst 17th loss in 20 games.
Elias Diaz also went deep and Antonio Senzatela (2-1) pitched 6 1/3 strong innings for the Rockies, who had 14 hits and snapped a four-game skid hours after star Kris Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore back.
Guardians 9, Athletics 8
OAKLAND — Andrés Giménez hit his first career grand slam, Josh Naylor’s two-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning and Cleveland rallied to beat Oakland and snap a seven-game losing streak.
Naylor’s home run off Domingo Acevedo (0-1) came after the Guardians opened the seventh with three consecutive doubles, including José Ramírez’s two-run hit.
Ramírez also homered in his 1,000th career game with Cleveland, which won for the first time since completing a sweep of the Chicago White Sox on April 21.
Nationals 14, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Juan Soto homered and the Washington Nationals pounded out a season-high 22 hits, ending an eight-game losing streak by beating the virus-ravaged San Francisco Giants 14-4 Friday night.
Jason Vosler and Joey Bart homered for the Giants, who played without several regulars due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone joined outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and reliever Zack Littell on the COVID-19 injured list before the game. All four players are vaccinated and boosted. Giants outfielder Steven Duggar, currently on the 60-day injured list, also tested positive.
Victor Robles went 4 for 5, driving in three runs and scored three times. Josh Bell and Maikel Franco also had four hits while César Hernández and Alcides Escobar added three each.
The Nationals’ 14 runs were also a season best. Washington had scored just 16 total runs during its eight-game skid.
