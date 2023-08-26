Nationals 7, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Joan Adon pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball as the Washington Nationals built a six-run lead and beat the sliding Miami Marlins.
Carter Kieboom homered, Michael Chavis had two hits and Joey Meneses drove in three runs for the Nationals, who have won 10 of 13 and had a chance to move out of the NL East cellar.
Adon (2-0) kept Miami hitless until Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s two-out single in the sixth. Chisholm’s grounder, which got under shortstop CJ Abrams, originally was ruled an error but the scoring decision reversed after Luis Arraez lined a single to center.
Miami has lost five of six and is 12-25 since the All-Star break.
Pirates 2, Cubs 1
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller pitched eight scoreless innings and Pittsburgh scored twice in the first inning before holding on to beat Chicago.
Keller (11-8) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six in a 94-pitch outing. The All-Star won back-to-back starts for the first time since May 26 and 31.
The Cubs lost for the second time in seven games. They entered play Friday holding the second National League wild card and trailing first-place Milwaukee by three games in the NL Central.
Ian Happ hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning off closer David Bednar to avoid the shutout and pull the Cubs within one. Bednar retired the next three batters for his 28th save in 31 chances.
Yankees 6, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — DJ LeMahieu homered twice for the first time in two years, Gerrit Cole won on the road for the first time in two months and sliding New York got just their second win in 12 games.
LeMahieu put the last-place Yankees ahead with a fifth-inning homer off Zach Eflin (13-8) and homered in the eighth against Trevor Kelley. It was the seventh multihomer game for LeMahieu and first since May 5, 2021.
Cole (11-4) had been 0-2 in six road starts since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. He matched his season high of 11 strikeouts, allowing two runs — one earned — and three hits in 7.2 innings. His AL-leading ERA dropped from 3.03 to 2.95.
Guardians 5, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Ramón Laureano homered and had three RBIs, and Tanner Bibee pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts as Cleveland beat Toronto.
Andrés Giménez and Bo Naylor hit solo home runs to help the Guardians rebound after losing two straight.
Bibee (10-3) allowed two runs and six hits, including two home runs. He walked one and struck out five. Enyel De Los Santos and Trevor Stephan each worked one inning. Emmanuel Clase finished for his 34th save in 43 chances.
George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays but Toronto lost its third straight.
Tigers 4, Astros 1
DETROIT — Rookie Parker Meadows hit his first career homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit to the win.
The Astros led 1-0 going into the ninth and Houston closer Ryan Pressly struck out the first two batters. Miguel Cabrera, Zach McKinstry and Javier Báez then singled, and pinch-runner Carson Kelly scored from second on Báez’s liner into center.
Meadows, playing his fourth career game, then homered to right field.
Orioles 5, Rockies 4
BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Baltimore rallied against Colorado’s struggling bullpen.
Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays homered for the AL East-leading Orioles, who moved three games in front of Tampa Bay. Shintaro Fujinami (6-8) worked two innings for the win.
Baltimore’s victory was marred by an apparent injury to closer Félix Bautista, who slipped awkwardly off the mound after delivering a pitch with two outs in the ninth. Danny Coulombe finished for his second save.
Ezequiel Tovar hit his 15th homer for the Rockies.
Brewers 7, Padres 3
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez hit his first homer in more than three months and Milwaukee got its season high-tying sixth straight victory.
Brandon Woodruff (3-1) struck out 11 and allowed only one run in six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (71-57) moved a season-high 14 games above .500. The Brewers also won six consecutive games from April 1-7.
Tellez hit a three-run shot to center that capped the Brewers’ five-run outburst against Yu Darvish (8-10) in the third inning. His 406-foot drive off a 1-1 curve was his first homer since May 22 and ended a career-high string of 128 straight at bats without going deep. He added an RBI single in the seventh inning for his first multi-hit game since June 13.
San Diego’s only runs came on homers from Manny Machado and Gary Sánchez.
Phillies 7, Cardinals 2
PHILADELPHIA — Cristopher Sanchez shrugged off an early homer to pitch six strong innings, Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered and Philadelphia beat St. Louis.
Sanchez (2-3) and three relievers retired the final 21 Cardinals hitters. Nine of those outs came on strikeouts.
Garrett Stubbs added an RBI double for the Phillies, who remained atop the National League wild-card standings while gaining ground on second-place Chicago — increasing that margin to three games.
Paul Goldschmidt hit his 21st homer of the season in the first inning for St. Louis’ only runs of the night. Third baseman Nolan Arenado left in the seventh inning with what the club described as lower-back tightness.
Athletics 12, White Sox 4
CHICAGO — Nick Allen homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Zach Neal won his first start in seven years and Oakland beat Chicago.
The Athletics tagged Dylan Cease (5-7) for a career-high nine runs on the way to their fourth win in five games. Chicago lost for the 10th time in 13 games.
Allen hit RBI singles in a five-run second and in the fourth before chasing Cease with a two-run single in the fifth. Allen and Ryan Noda hit consecutive homers in the seventh, the sixth time this season Oakland went deep back to back.
Twins 12, Rangers 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins took advantage of erratic pitching early, drawing four walks and scoring four runs in the first inning en route to a big win.
The AL West-leading Rangers lost their season-high eighth straight game.
Rangers starter Dane Dunning walked three of the first four batters he faced and eventually walked the bases loaded. Matt Wallner delivered a bases-loaded triple to put the AL Central-leading Twins up 3-0 in the first inning.
Ryan Jeffers added an RBI single in the four-run first. Jeffers was later hit by Dunning (9-6) in the third inning, which started a string of events that eventually led to the benches and bullpens clearing in the top of the fourth. Prior to the benches clearing, Twins center fielder Joey Gallo and manager Rocco Baldelli were ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres. Gallo was tossed for arguing balls and strikes, just the third ejection of his nine-year career. For Baldelli, it was his 14th career ejection, and fifth this season.
Diamondbacks 10, Reds 8
PHOENIX — Tommy Pham lost a homer due to a bizarre fan interference after stretching his hitting streak to 15 games, and surging Arizona held off Cincinnati
Pham followed Jace Peterson’s two-run triple with a two-run double off Hunter Greene (2-6), giving the Diamondbacks a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning.
With Arizona leading 8-4 in the seventh, Pham sent a towering shot to the wall in left. Reds outfielder Spencer Steer timed his leap perfectly and had the ball in his glove, seemingly robbing Pham of the homer. One problem: a kid stole the ball from Steer. Also wearing a glove, the kid reached into Steer’s glove and pulled the ball out, leaving the left fielder slumped against the wall. The umpires initially ruled Pham’s shot a homer but it was negated after review.
Will Benson hit a grand slam in the ninth, cutting Arizona’s lead to 10-8 before Kevin Ginkel struck out the final two batters for his fourth save in five chances.
Mariners 7, Royals 5
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners tied Texas for the AL West lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night behind Eugenio Suárez’s three hits and three RBIs that included go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth inning.
Seattle was 10 games out of first at 47-48 before play on July 20, but the Mariners have gone on a 25-8 run. At 128 games into the season, this is the latest the Mariners have had a share of first place since 2003.
Kansas City led 3-2 before Suárez’s fourth-inning single.
Braves 5, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Spencer Strider became the major leagues’ first 15-game winner, pitching three-hit ball over seven inning to leading Atlanta.
Michael Harris II had three hits and drove in three runs, helping the major league-best Braves (83-44) to their eighth win in 10 games.
San Francisco has lost 13 of 18 and is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s final wild card berth.
