Rays 5, Yankees 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning and then was hit by pitches in his next two plate appearances, leading to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash being ejected as the MLB-best Rays beat the New York Yankees in the first meeting this season between the AL East rivals.

