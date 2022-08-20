Orioles 15, Red Sox 10
BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox.
Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0
NEW YORK — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and Toronto became the latest team to shut out AL East-leading New York.
The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. They have been blanked three times in the last six games and five in the last 13.
The Blue Jays moved within eight games of the Yankees, the closest they’ve been to first place since June 13.
Braves 6, Astros 2
ATLANTA — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer off Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Wright won his 15th game to tie for the NL lead, and Atlanta beat Houston in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s World Series.
The defending champion Braves have won 10 of 11 and are 51-20 since June 1.
Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He reported feeling ill and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Mets 7, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and New York beat Philadelphia.
The NL East-leading Mets improved to 12-4 against the Phillies this season.
Chris Bassitt (11-7) gave up two runs on seven hits and threw 104 pitches in six innings.
Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Miles Mikolas threw eight dominant innings, Paul Goldschmidt connected for his 30th homer of the season and St. Louis beat Arizona.
Goldschmidt has 30 homers or more for the seventh time, four with the Diamondbacks and three with the Cardinals.
Mikolas (10-9) gave up one hit through seven shutout innings before the D-backs scratched across a run in the eighth.
Cubs 8, Brewers 7
CHICAGO — Rookie Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer and Chicago topped Milwaukee for its fourth straight win.
Andrew McCutchen, Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez homered for the Brewers.
Reliever Michael Rucker (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Brandon Hughes tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Royals 3, Rays 2 (10)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Massey hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Kansas City’s four-game skid ended.
Scott Barlow (5-4) got the win in relief with help from catcher Salvador Perez, who threw out Tampa Bay’s Roman Quinn on an attempted steal of third in the 10th. MJ Melendez ended the game with a diving catch of Francisco Mejia’s sinking liner in left field.
Jalen Beeks (2-3) took the loss for the Rays, who have won five of seven and are in position for an AL wild card.
Guardians 5, White Sox 2
CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and Cleveland scored four runs in the seventh to rally past Chicago.
McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1.
Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right-field corner with two outs in the seventh against Reynaldo López (5-3) to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single gave Cleveland the lead.
Mariners 10, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Eugenio Suarez homered twice and drove in five runs as Seattle cruised to its fourth straight win.
Marco Gonzales (8-12) allowed two runs over 5.1 innings and beat Oakland for the third time this season.
Seattle maintained a half-game lead over Toronto for the AL’s top wild card spot.
Suarez went deep twice off left-hander Cole Irvin (6-11), hitting a two-run homer in the fourth that put Seattle ahead 3-2 and then lining a three-run shot to center in the sixth to make it 6-2.
Twins 2, Rangers 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as Minnesota beat Texas.
Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on two hits in 5.1 innings. Minnesota won its fourth straight and and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the AL Central.
Pirates 5, Reds 4
PITTSBURGH — Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the ninth to cap Pittsburgh’s rally past Cincinnati.
Kevin Newman tied it in the ninth with a one-out RBI double against Joel Kuhnel (2-2). Chavis lined his single to short left against Ross Detwiler.
Wil Crowe (5-7) got the last four outs for the Pirates, who have won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.
Rockies 7, Giants 4
DENVER — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and Colorado snapped a five-game skid.
Connor Joe also homered for Colorado, which sent San Francisco to its third straight loss.
Nationals 6, Padres 3
SAN DIEGO — Victor Robles scored the go-ahead run on Josh Hader’s wild three-base throwing error and rookie Alex Call followed with his first career home run, a two-run shot, as the Washington Nationals stunned the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night.
It was the second straight rough outing for Hader (2-5), the major league leader in saves who has struggled since being obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1. Hader was booed as he walked off the field after being pulled by manager Bob Melvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.