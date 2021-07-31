Nationals 4, Cubs 3
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Friday night, hours after both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.
The cores of two recent World Series champions --- Chicago in 2016, Washington in 2019 --- were scattered to various contenders as both teams acknowledged the need to rebuild. Both did a thorough job, with Washington dealing eight veterans in six trades in a two-day span. Chicago also made a half-dozen trades in the 24 hours before the deadline.
By the time the weekend series began just hours after the deadline, Cubs mainstays Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo had been dealt. So had Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.
In their stead were revamped lineups, as well as opportunities, both Friday and for the rest of the season.
Orioles 4, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Harvey (6-10) allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. The right-hander struck out five and pitched a third straight scoreless start for the first time in his career.
Cole Sulser pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Tarik Skubal (6-10) took the loss, giving up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and allowed three home runs for the second straight start.
Rays 7, Red Sox 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena homered and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within a half-game of AL East-leading Boston with a 7-3 victory over the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series.
Boston has had at least a share of first-place in the division since June 28. The Red Sox or Rays have been in the top spot since April 10.
Díaz connected on a two-run drive in the first. After Wander Franco hit a two-run double in the third inning, Tampa Bay went up 6-2 in the fourth when Zunino and Arozarena had solo shots off Martín Pérez (7-7).
Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec had RBI singles off Josh Fleming (8-5) in the fourth. Vázquez was thrown out trying to advance to second on his one-out hit, which impacted the inning when the next three batters, including Dalbec, reached base safely.
Blue Jays 6, Royals 4
TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Friday night.
George Springer had three hits and an RBI in his first home game north of the border as the Blue Jays played at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win against Tampa Bay.
Displaced from Canada because of border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Jays played the bulk of the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate. They began the 2021 regular season playing at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida, before moving back to Buffalo in June.
On July 16, the Canadian federal government granted the Blue Jays an exemption to the ongoing border restrictions, allowing the team to return home.
A vocal crowd of 13,446 sounded more like 50,000 while chanting “Let’s go Blue Jays” as the players ran in from center field before the game, passing through lines of flag-waving healthcare workers. Fans stood and cheered as closer Jordan Romano faced Jarrod Dyson for the final out, and roared in approval when third baseman Santiago Espinal ended the game with a running barehanded catch in short left.
N.Y. Yankees 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with the New York Yankees, who beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.
A day after being obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Rizzo snapped a 14-inning scoreless drought for the Yankees with his solo shot in the sixth inning for the game’s first run. Rizzo drove Zach Thompson’s 1-0 cutter into the upper deck in right-center for his 15th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.
All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in a trade with Texas Thursday, went 0-for-4 with a walk. Rougned Odor had two RBI for the Yankees.
Jameson Tailon (7-4) won his sixth decision in a row with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. The right-hander allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two. Jonathan Loasiga then pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Pirates 7, Phillies 0
PITTSBURGH — Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Crowe (3-5) pitched six innings and allowed the Phillies’ only hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four in winning his second straight start.
Reds 6, N.Y. Mets 2
NEW YORK — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2.
Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Brewers 9, Braves 5
ATLANTA — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar homered and Milwaukee beat Atlanta.
Escobar, acquired from Arizona two days earlier, went deep in the ninth of his debut with the Brewers. García had three hits, including a three-run homer, as the NL Central leaders got their fourth consecutive win.
The Brewers rallied against Touki Toussaint (1-2), who couldn’t survive a four-run fourth inning. Brad Boxberger (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Burnes.
Cardinals 5, Twins 1
ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and St. Louis beat Minnesota.
Ryan Helsley (6-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Edman’s bases-clearing double off Tyler Duffey (2-3) broke a 1-all tie in the sixth, hitting the right field foul line before going into the corner.
Mariners 9, Rangers 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer and Seattle beat Texas.
Gilbert (5-2), Seattle’s first-round draft pick in 2018, allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on six hits. He struck out six and walked one before Rangers rookies Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim hit solo homers in the sixth to chase him. New Seattle closer Diego Castillo, acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay, pitched a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation in his Mariners debut.
The last-place Rangers have lost 14 of 15 games. They dropped to a season-worst 31 games under .500.
White Sox 6, Indians 4
CHICAGO — Tim Anderson had a tiebreaking single, José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and Chicago rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to beat Cleveland acquiring All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs.
Anderson’s hit to right field put Chicago ahead 5-4, then James Karinchak (7-3) plunked Abreu in the helmet with a fastball to force in another run. Both benches and bullpens emptied briefly, but no punches were thrown and the reigning AL MVP stayed in the game.
Yoán Moncada had a bizarre and fortunate solo homer among his three hits as the AL Central leaders moved nine games ahead of second-place Cleveland. He homered on what should have been a deep flyout in the second. Center fielder Bradley Zimmer appeared to make a catch at the wall, but right fielder Daniel Johnson collided with him, forcing the ball to pop up and roll over the fence.
Athletics 2, Angels 0
ANAHEIM — Chris Bassitt became the first American League pitcher to reach 11 wins, Matt Chapman hit his 14th homer and Oakland shut out Los Angeles for the second straight night.
Bassitt (11-3) struck out seven and allowed six hits over seven innings as he won for the first time in three starts after the All-Star break.
Lou Trivino gave up a leadoff double to Justin Upton in the ninth, but retired the next three Angels batters for his 17th save.
Patrick Sandoval (3-5) took the loss.
Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 5 (10)
PHOENIX — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a soft, looping double into left field that scored Daulton Varsho in the 10th inning and Arizona beat Los Angeles.
Varsho started the 10th inning on second base. Jimmy Nelson (1-2) retired Josh VanMeter on a slow liner for the first out and then Cabrera followed with a blooper that fell in front of left fielder A.J. Pollock. He couldn’t fire home fast enough to catch the speedy Varsho, who scored standing up.
VanMeter had three doubles and three RBIs.
Matt Peacock (4-6) got the win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning.
For the Dodgers, Albert Pujols hit a two-out, pinch-hit single — the 3,287th hit of his career.
Astros 9, Giants 6
SAN FRANCISCO — José Altuve hit a grand slam in the sixth, one inning after putting Houston ahead on a solo homer, and AL-leading Houston held off San Francisco.
It marked Altuve’s sixth career slam and third this season — and his third multi-homer game of 2021, the seventh of his career.
Aledmys Díaz went deep in the ninth for the Astros.
Framber Valdez (7-2) struck out six and walked three over five innings for Houston.
All-Star Kevin Gausman (9-5) took the loss.
Rockies 9, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left in the first inning with a partially dislocated left shoulder and San Diego lost to Colorado, which was led by Ryan McMahon’s grand slam and Jon Gray’s solid outing.
It was the third time the 22-year-old Tatis left a game this year due to a left shoulder injury. Tatis singled and advanced on Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman McMahon. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.
Tatis slid awkwardly over the bag and crumbled in pain a few feet away, bringing a hush over Petco Park.
