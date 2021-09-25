Cardinals 8, Cubs 5, 1st game
Cardinals 12, Cubs 4, 2nd game
CHICAGO — St. Louis matched a team record with its 14th straight victory by completing a doubleheader sweep over Chicago behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots from Lars Nootbaar.
Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as Cardinals batters went deep five times in the nightcap to equal the longest winning streak in club history, set in July 1935. The run has rocketed St. Louis into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.
In the opener, Tommy Edman finished with three hits and Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win.
Phillies 8, Pirates 6
PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and Philadelphia moved closer to first place in the NL East.
Philadelphia moved within a game of first-place Atlanta after the Braves lost 6-5 to San Diego in the completion of a suspended game. The Braves were set to play their regularly scheduled game at San Diego later Friday night.
Rangers 8, Orioles 5
BALTIMORE — Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Texas snapped a five-game losing streak.
Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season after he hit a three-run shot in the second — his first homer since Sept. 11.
White Sox 1, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as Chicago beat Cleveland in Shane Bieber’s return.
The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.
Bieber retired all nine hitters he faced in his first start since June 13 after missing over three months because of a strained right shoulder.
Royals 3, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs in Kansas City’s win over Detroit.
The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.
Rays 8, Marlins 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of splendid relief and Tampa Bay blanked Miami to close in on another AL East title.
The defending American League champions got three RBIs apiece from Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier, who was a homer short of the cycle.
Yankees 8, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to lead the Yankees to an 8-3 victory Friday night, snapping Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings.
Cole (16-8) no-hit the Red Sox for 3 2/3 innings and New York coasted to its fourth straight win. In a potential preview of the AL wild-card matchup, Nathan Eovaldi (10-9) barely made it out of the first inning and couldn’t get through the third.
Reds 8, Nationals 7 (11)
CINCINNATI — Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and Cincinnati edged Washington.
Aquino’s sharp one-hopper off Mason Thompson (1-2) trickled into short right field.
Despite the victory, the Reds fell further behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card because the Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is six games back of the Redbirds with eight to play — and Philadelphia in between.
Brewers 5, Mets 1
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer turned in a strong outing and Milwaukee hit three home runs in snapping a five-game skid in a win over New York.
Kolten Wong, Willy Adames and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018.
Padres 6, Braves 5, 1st game
Braves 4, Padres 0, 2nd game
SAN DIEGO — Max Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday to split an unusual night of baseball.
A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.
Giants 7, Rockies 2
DENVER — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants became the season’s first 100-win team.
San Francisco maintained its one-game advantage over the Dodgers, who beat Arizona. The Giants have won 16 of 20.
Kervin Castro (1-0) tossed two innings for his first major league victory, and the Giants reached 100 wins for the first time since going 100-62 in 2003.
Twins 3, Blues Jays 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s postseason hopes.
Buxton hit his 15th home run of the season in a three-run third inning against Berríos (12-9) pitched six seasons for the Twins after being a first-round draft pick by the club in 2012.
Athletics 12, Astros 2
OAKLAND — Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Athletics pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping Oakland pound the Houston Astros 14-2 on Friday night to support its slim playoff hopes.
Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid. Oakland began the day four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s.
