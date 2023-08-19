Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High 92F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.