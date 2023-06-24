Braves Reds Baseball

Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz (right) high-fives teammates after defeating the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Friday in Cincinnati. De La Cruz hit for the cycle in his 15th career major league game.

 Aaron Doster

Reds 11, Braves 10

CINCINNATI — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves for their 12th straight win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.