Rays 4, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez and Rougned Odor both struck out with two runners on to blunt a ninth-inning rally and the New York Yankees’ lead atop the AL wild-card standings got even tighter with a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Yankees’ edge fell to one game over Boston and two games over Toronto after those contenders each won. Seattle was two games back of New York going into the night.
The Yankees lost for the second time in 10 games.
Red Sox 4, Nationals 2
WASHINGTON — Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning, and Boston maintained its playoff position by beating Washington.
The Red Sox hold the second AL wild-card spot and moved within one game of the wild card-leading New York Yankees.
Eduardo Rodriguez (12-8) pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, allowing five fits. Hansel Robles walked Juan Soto and Josh Bell with two outs in the ninth before retiring Keibert Ruiz for his 13th save.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4
TORONTO — Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and Toronto beat Baltimore to keep its playoff hopes alive.
The Orioles put a scare into the Blue Jays with a four-run eighth, but closer Jordan Romano limited the damage as he got the final five outs for his 23rd save in 24 chances.
Toronto (89-71) remained one game behind Boston, which held onto the second AL wild-card spot by beating Baltimore.
Cardinals 4, Cubs 3
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, and playoff-bound St. Louis beat Chicago for its 19th win in 20 games.
Tyler O’Neill homered twice and threw out the potential go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the Cardinals, who will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants in the NL wild-card game.
Dakota Hudson made his first start for the Cardinals in more than a year, allowing three hits in five scoreless innings.
Athletics 8, Astros 6
HOUSTON — Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and Oakland cut into Houston’s edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.
Houston leads the White Sox by one game for home field in their best-of-five Division Series matchup next week. The AL West champion Astros also own the tiebreaker after going 5-2 against Chicago this season.
Sean Manaea (11-10) permitted two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings as the A’s ended a three-game losing streak.
White Sox 8, Tigers 1
CHICAGO — Lance Lynn pitched one-run ball over five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in four runs, and Chicago beat Detroit for its fifth straight win.
Tim Anderson had four hits for the AL Central champions as they prepare for next week’s playoff series against Houston.
Lynn (11-6) earned his first win since July 25, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out four.
Mets 4, Braves 3
ATLANTA — Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and New York ended NL East champion Atlanta’s six-game winning streak.
One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars: second baseman Ozzie Albies, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, who moved from third to first base.
Phillies 5, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Bryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer, Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, and Philadelphia beat Miami.
Putting the finishing touches on a possible MVP season, Harper had an RBI double in the third and hit an opposite-field solo homer off a 99 mph fastball from Sandy Alcantara (9-15) in the fifth.
Suárez (8-5) scattered six hits, struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter as he extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings and lowered his ERA to 1.36.
Royals 11, Twins 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez went hitless while every other Kansas City starter had at least one hit in a win over Minnesota.
With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years.
Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.
Pirates 9, Reds 2
PITTSBURGH — Second baseman Cole Tucker made a spectacular diving catch, then hit his first career grand slam to cap an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that sent Pittsburgh over Cincinnati.
Tucker’s slam off Dauri Moreta came a night after the Pirates lost their 100th game of the season. Tucker also tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored the game’s first run.
Indians 9, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as Cleveland drubbed Texas.
Morgan (5-7) allowed four runs in 5.2 innings on seven hits, including homers by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nathaniel Lowe.
Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 7
PHOENIX — Trevor Story hit a go-ahead single in the ninth after Dom Nunez tied it with a pinch-hit solo homer and the Colorado Rockies rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Colorado trailed 7-0 after three innings and 7-6 in the ninth, but Nunez led off with a drive that just cleared the right-field wall and tied it. With one out, Brendan Rodgers doubled, Charlie Blackmon walked and Story hit a soft liner that fell into right-center field and scored Rodgers.
Giants 3, Padres 0
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a share of their first NL West title since 2012 by matching a franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Friday night before turning their attention to the Dodgers’ game against Milwaukee.
Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single.
