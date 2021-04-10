BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 1
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton's six strong innings.
Acuña's fifth-inning blast off Zack Wheeler (1-1) traveled an estimated 456 feet, landing deep in the center-field seats behind the Braves bullpen for a 2-1 lead. He also had two doubles and an infield single.
Morton (1-1) permitted one run and four hits. The veteran right-hander struck out seven and walked one.
Ehire Adrianza and Freddie Freeman also went deep as Atlanta's hitters shook off a slow start to the season.
Wheeler allowed three runs and seven hits in 4.2 innings. Andrew McCutchen's run-scoring single in the third gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.
GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto pitched 8.2 innings of four-hit ball, helping San Francisco win its home opener.
Cueto (1-0) allowed one run on Garrett Hampson's sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jake McGee finished for his third save.
Brandon Crawford snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run double in the seventh. Alex Dickerson added an RBI single in the eighth for San Francisco.
Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-2) permitted two runs and one hit in 6.1 innings. He struck out five and walked four.
RAYS 10, YANKEES 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rich Hill pitched six innings, helping Tampa Bay stop a four-game slide.
Austin Meadows had three of the Rays' 13 hits. Willy Adames and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and Brandon Lowe drove in three runs.
Hill (1-0), a 41-year-old lefty, allowed four runs and four hits.
Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees. Corey Kluber (0-1) was charged with three earned runs and five hits in 2.1 innings.
The Rays' home opener drew a socially-distanced crowd of 9,021 to Tropicana Field.
The Yankees played without slugger Aaron Judge, who sat out a second consecutive game with soreness in his left side. Gio Urshela was also out of the lineup after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from a vaccination.
REDS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5, 10 INNINGS
PHOENIX — Tucker Barnhart hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and Tyler Naquin crushed his big league-best fifth homer, leading Cincinnati to its sixth straight victory.
Eugenio Suárez started the 10th on second base and Barnhart brought him home with a two-out single off Alex Young (0-2). Cincinnati's Amir Garrett got out of a bases-loaded jam to earn his second save, retiring Pavin Smith on a slow grounder for the final out.
Cionel Perez (1-0) got the win, retiring two batters in the ninth.
Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for Arizona in its home opener. The Diamondbacks fell to 2-6 with their third consecutive loss.
ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 2
HOUSTON — Matt Olson's tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted Oakland to the win.
The victory comes after the Astros beat the A's five times in this young season. It is just the second win overall for Oakland this year.
The game was tied at 1 when Mark Canha opened the eighth with a single off Bryan Abreu (1-1). Jed Lowrie, a former Astro who hit a solo shot in the fourth, followed with a single with one out.
Olson then sent a slider from Blake Taylor into the second deck in right field to put the A's up 4-1.
Canha added a two-run homer in the ninth. Yusmeiro Petit (2-0) got the win.
INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes homered twice for Cleveland, and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings.
Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off Derek Holland (0-1) and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.
Detroit scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch. Teheran complained of tightness in his right triceps while warming up.
Plesac (1-1) pitched scoreless ball, allowing just three singles. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his first save with Cleveland.
The Tigers avoided being shut out when Wilson Ramos homered off Bryan Shaw in the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.