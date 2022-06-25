Mets 5, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead New York past Miami.
Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker (6-2) allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five. Edwin Díaz worked around two singles in a scoreless ninth for his 15th save.
Astros 3, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 3-1 Friday night to stop New York’s 15-game home winning streak.
Hours after Aaron Judge agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract with the Yankees that avoided an arbitration hearing, New York was greeted with loud ovations by just its third home sellout crowd this season. Judge went 0 for 4 as the major league-best Yankees (52-19) lost for just the fourth time in their last 23 games overall.
Red Sox 6, Guardians 3
CLEVELAND — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBIs in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering red-hot Boston over Cleveland.
Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead, paving the way for their fifth straight win and moving them a season-high nine games over .500. Boston is 17-4 in June and 30-12 since May 10.
Rays 4, Pirates 3 (10 innings)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single in the 10th, lifting Tampa Bay over Pittsburgh.
Brujan took second as Tampa Bay’s automatic runner and stole third against Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) before Ramirez’s hit. Jason Adam (1-2) got the win.
Rockies 1, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Germán Márquez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Colorado prevailed in its first trip to Minnesota since 2017.
Charlie Blackmon’s run-scoring fielder’s choice plated Connor Joe (two hits) in the sixth inning for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid.
Márquez (4-5) had a season high in innings, a season low in runs and allowed three hits in winning his third straight decision as Colorado bounced back from a three-game sweep in Miami. Daniel Bard earned his 15th save in 17 chances.
Royals 3, Athletics 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zach Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and Kansas City beat Oakland.
Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments on Friday.
Olivares belted homers to left field in his first two at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game.
Nationals 2, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Bell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and also had a triple and double while scoring Washington’s only other run in his return home, as the Nationals won in their first interleague game at Texas in 17 years.
Bell, from nearby Irving, scored the game’s first run in the sixth. Juan Soto led off the Nationals eighth with a double off just-in reliever Dennis Santana (3-3) before Bell followed with his hit that was the difference.
Orioles 4, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and Baltimore beat Chicago.
Voth, normally a reliever, went three innings in his second start. He gave up an RBI double to Jake Burger in the second for Chicago’s only hit.
Blue Jays 9, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE — Alejandro Kirk went 4 for 4 and homered for the third straight game before leaving with a bruised left hand in the seventh inning of Toronto’s victory over Milwaukee.
Kirk appeared to get hit in the hand on a backswing from Jonathan Davis in the seventh. The catcher remained in the game for the rest of that at-bat before leaving at the same time the Blue Jays made a pitching change. The team said Kirk underwent precautionary X-rays that came back negative.
Cubs 3, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Kyle Hendricks carried a shutout into the eighth inning, Nico Hoerner homered and Chicago topped St. Louis.
Ian Happ also drove in a run for Chicago, which has won two of three.
Hendricks (3-6) continued his mastery over the Cardinals, who had won 12 of the previous 17 against the Cubs. He gave up five hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings, struck out six and walked one. Hendricks improved to 13-3 in 25 lifetime starts against his NL Central rivals, his most victories against any team.
Tigers 5, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Javier Báez hit a grand slam to quiet a fan in the front row and homer for the third straight game, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.
Báez homered in consecutive games against Boston and launched his seventh career grand slam off Merrill Kelly (6-5) in the third inning of Detroit’s first game in Arizona since 2017.
Padres 1, Phillies 0
SAN DIEGO — Austin Nola hit an RBI single off younger brother Aaron in the sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 Friday night.
It’s the first time since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 that a player had an RBI against his brother in a 1-0 victory, according to STATS.
San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore and three relievers combined on a five-hitter. Closer Taylor Rogers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before getting Kyle Schwarber to fly out to center field.
Reds 4, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft bounced back from two poor starts, pitching a career-high eight innings to help the Cincinnati Reds stop their seven-game losing streak Friday night with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Nick Senzel drove in two runs and Mike Moustakas scored twice to pace the Cincinnati offense.
