Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3
CHICAGO — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Friday.
Big changes could be in store for the Cubs with the trade deadline a week away. If this is their final homestand together, it’s off to quite a start.
Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single.
Orioles 6, Nationals 1
BALTIMORE — Pat Valaika homered twice — doubling his total for the season — and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night for just their second victory in their last 11 home games.
Josh Bell went deep for Washington in the fourth inning, but that 1-0 lead for the Nationals didn’t last long. Baltimore scored twice in the fourth before Valaika’s solo shot in the fifth.
Valaika hit another solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-1. He had one home run all season before hitting one Wednesday at Tampa Bay. After an off day Thursday, he led the Orioles past the Nationals.
Red Sox 6, Yankees 2
BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win Friday night.
Devers followed his two-run with a three-run homer in the seventh — the 100th of his career.
It marked the second consecutive game the Red Sox rallied from a 1-0 deficit. They earned their ninth victory over their New York in 11 meetings this season. Boston, which has won its last four overall, has now come from behind in 31 of their AL-leading 60 wins. The Red Sox also maintained their one-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay and increased their lead to nine games over the third-place Yankees.
Mets 3, Blue Jays 0
NEW YORK — Tylor Megill tossed six scoreless innings for his first big league win and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Friday night.
Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five as the rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.10 a few hours after the Mets bolstered their injury-plagued rotation by acquiring Rich Hill from Tampa Bay. New York has eight starters on the injured list, including ace Jacob deGrom.
Alonso continued his post-Home Run Derby surge, hitting a two-run shot off former teammate Steven Matz (8-5) in the first inning before adding a solo blast off Ryan Borucki in the eighth. Alonso has four homers in his last four games.
Phillies 5, Braves 1
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 Friday night.
J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three game losing streak. The Phillies moved ahead of Atlanta into second place in the NL East, four games behind the division-leading New York Mets.
Reds 6, Cardinals 5
CINCINNATI — Tyler Stephenson drove in Kyle Farmer with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Farmer, who also homered, led off the eighth with a single to left for his third hit of the game, and was safe at second on a throwing error by pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (5-3) on pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart’s potential double-play ball. One out later, Jesse Winker walked to load the bases ahead of Stephenson.
Joey Votto also had three hits for the Reds, who shook off home long home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader to maintain their hold on second place in the NL Central.
Rays 10, Indians 5
CLEVELAND — Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5 Friday night.
On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of the season, a new name for the Rays helped them beat Cleveland for the 10th straight time.
Acquired a day earlier in a four-player trade with Minnesota, Cruz hit his 20th homer, walked and scored twice. The 41-year-old All-Star slugger is 46th on the career home run list with 437.
Padres 5, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night.
Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one.
Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series.
NL home run leader Fernando Tatís Jr. pinch hit in the ninth and was retired on a drive to deep center. Padres manager Jayce Tingler rested the All-Star shortstop, saying he is trying to keep his players as fresh as possible.
Royals 5, Tigers 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3 Friday night, ending the Tigers' seven-game winning streak.
The Tigers had been 7-0 since the All-Star break. It was their longest winning string since an eight-game run in 2016.
Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.
Kris Bubic (3-4) gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. He ended his outing by getting Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.
Greg Holland got his seventh save.
Twins 5, Angels 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Minnesota on a throwing error by catcher Kurt Suzuki as the Twins rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Friday night.
Ryan Jeffers hit the game-tying RBI single off Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (6-4), who was charged with his fourth blown save in 24 attempts after being summoned with a runner on first for what would've been a six-out save.
Jeffers, who went 3 for 4, sent a grounder into left field. The throw home by Juan Lagares to try to get Miguel Sanó was way off the plate, and Suzuki misfired to third to try to get Gordon, who hustled in for the lead to punctuate the unraveling for the Angels.
Starter Alex Cobb had a 4-0 lead after two innings and a 4-2 edge in the sixth as he warmed up, but was pulled before it started because of a blister on his right index finger. Gordon brought the Twins within one with an RBI single in that inning against Steve Cishek.
Taylor Rogers notched his ninth save with a scoreless ninth for the Twins, after a scoreless eighth by Juan Minaya (1-0).
Jack Mayfield homered for the second straight game for the Angels and made a diving stop at third base to start a key double play in the fifth, and Suzuki hit a two-run homer against one of his four former teams. The Twins were the only team he made an All-Star game with in 2014. He followed an RBI single by José Iglesias in a three-run first inning against Twins starter J.A. Happ (5-6), who finished six innings.
Brewers 7, Chicago White Sox 1
MILWAUKEE — Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Milwaukee Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders.
La Russa’s ejection came during a mound conference with two outs in the seventh after Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside. Anderson was in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning when he also got tossed.
Ryan Burr remained in the game after issuing the bases-loaded walk to Tellez, but he threw a 2-2 pitch that Taylor sent just inside the left-field foul pole.
Aaron Bummer and Burr each walked two batters in the seventh to help Milwaukee break the game open. The White Sox issued a total of nine walks.
Astros 7, Rangers 3
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in Houston’s big third inning to help the Astros hand the Texas Rangers their 10th straight loss with a 7-3 victory on Friday night.
After Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single and Carlos Correa followed with an RBI grounder, Tucker fought through a nine-pitch at-bat — fouling off six pitches in a row — before smacking a fastball from Kolby Allard (2-8) into the bullpen in right center field to make it 5-0. It was Tucker's 18th.
Allard allowed seven hits and a season-high seven runs in four innings for his sixth consecutive loss.
Jake Odorizzi allowed four hits and three runs with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Brandon Bielak (3-3) gave up just one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.
Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run triple for the Rangers, who fell to 0-7 at Minute Maid Park this season.
Robel Garcia singled with one out in the fourth before a double by Jose Altuve. Michael Brantley reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Garcia to score and left Altuve at third.
Pirates 6, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Bryan Reynolds homered, Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, and the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Friday night.
Gregory Polanco added an RBI triple for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game skid.
It was 3-all when Dominic Leone (2-1) walked Jacob Stallings leading off the seventh and Kevin Newman reached on a fielder’s choice when shortstop Thairo Estrada’s throw to second was late.
After pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo walked, Frazier worked a 2-2 count before Leone threw consecutive pitches well out of the strike zone to force in Stallings.
The Pirates added a pair of unearned runs later in the inning when first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. fumbled Ben Gamel’s two-out grounder while trying to throw the ball to pitcher Jarlin García covering the bag.
Rockies 9, Dodgers 6 (10)
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers' recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6 Friday night.
Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season. Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium.
Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard's solo home run in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado its first lead of the game at 6-5.
The Dodgers tied it at 6 in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Turner with no outs. Daniel Bard (5-5) recovered and escaped the jam by striking out Will Smith, Sheldon Neuse and AJ Pollock in succession.
Lucas Gilbreath pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his first career save.
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has blown each of his last three save opportunities, including two consecutive on Wednesday and Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.
Brusdar Graterol and Nunez were recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday’s game. Graterol was charged with two runs in the eighth before Nunez gave up Hilliard’s homer. Jansen was given the night off.
The Rockies’ three runs in the 10th inning came against James Sherfy (2-1).
Mariners 4, Athletics 3
SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Friday night.
Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland's Frankie Montas fanned 10. Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media.
Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run. Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman (2-2).
Seattle snapped Oakland’s three-game winning streak and is a major league-best 21-8 in one-run games.
