Cardinals 14, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and St. Louis routed Chicago.
Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games.
Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run.
Giants 15, Marlins 6
MIAMI — Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, and San Francisco hit a season-high five homers in beating Miami.
Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser Hernández, who was originally scheduled to start but allowed eight runs in a long relief role. The right-hander has surrendered a major league-high 18 home runs this season.
Nationals 8, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — Lane Thomas had a three-homer game for the first time in his career, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep, leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber did it on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets. He had only three home runs in 123 at-bats.
Guardians 6, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances as Cleveland rolled past the Orioles.
Bieber (3-3) was more than halfway to Cleveland’s first no-hitter since 1981, but the majors’ longest active drought endured when Trey Mancini lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. Cleveland hasn’t had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981. Bieber struck out 11.
Yankees 13, Tigers 0
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost his bid in the eighth, Aaron Judge homered and had four hits on his bobblehead night, and New York routed Detroit.
The Yankees are the first team with consecutive perfect-game bids of six innings or more since at least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter also homered for New York against rookie Elvin Rodriguez (0-1), charged with 10 runs in his third big league start.
Jonathan Schoop spoiled Cole’s perfect night with two outs in the seventh. Schoop’s grounder skipped up the middle, just past diving second baseman DJ LeMahieu.
Cole (5-1) was pulled after seven scoreless innings with two hits allowed and nine strikeouts on 102 pitches.
Twins 9, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Kyle Garlick and José Miranda each hit two home runs, Byron Buxton also went deep and Minnesota ended Toronto’s winning streak at eight games.
Jharel Cotton (1-1) and four relievers combined for six no-hit innings after taking over for Chi Chi González as the Twins ended a three-game slump. Minnesota had lost seven of its previous 10.
Diamondbacks 8, Pirates 6
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Alek Thomas hit two of Arizona’s five home runs in a win over Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks’ third win in four games.
Ketel Marte homered while extending his hitting streak to 15 games and Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy also connected for Arizona.
Rays 6, White Sox 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena homered, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start as Tampa Bay beat Chicago.
Jose Abreu hit his seventh home run and extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven.
Colin Poche struck out Luis Robert with the bases loaded in the ninth for his third save.
Mariners 4, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Joe Barlow, and Seattle rallied past Texas after losing a lead of its own.
Suárez’s throwing error at third base sparked a two-run sixth that got the Rangers even at 2.
Astros 10, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado homered and Houston beat Kansas City for its fifth straight win.
Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game.
Padres 7, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as San Diego snapped a four-game skid.
Musgrove, who pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history last season, nearly did it again. Kolten Wong got the Brewers’ only hit with a two-out, eighth-inning double. Musgrove (6-0) threw a career-high 114 pitches.
Braves 3, Rockies 1 (10 innings)
DENVER — Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, Matt Olson hit a two-run single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Friday night to become the last major league team to win three straight games this season.
In only the second game in Coors Field history to be scoreless after nine innings, Carlos Estevez (1-2) walked and hit a batter to load the bases in the 10th. His wild pitch allowed automatic runner Adam Duvall to score.
Red Sox 7, Athletics 2
OAKLAND — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in three runs to celebrate becoming the career leader in games played by a Red Sox shortstop, and Boston opened its 10-game road trip with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
The A’s fell to 7-21 at home — their worst start at the Coliseum since moving from Kansas City in 1968.
Bogaerts played in his 1,094th game at shortstop, surpassing the previous club mark held by Everett Scott.
It was also Bogaerts’ 1081st start at the position, tying Scott’s franchise record.
The three-time All-Star crushed a 2-0 pitch from James Kaprielian to left-center in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season.
