Cubs 1, Reds 0
CHICAGO — David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday.
Bote connected leading off the fifth to spoil Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez’s major league debut to help the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits.
Alzolay (3-4) wriggled out of several jams on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. He threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.
Blue Jays 11, Indians 2 (7)
CLEVELAND — Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading the Toronto Blue Jays over the Cleveland Indians 11-2 Friday night in a game called in the bottom of the seventh.
The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable for both teams, the umpires and fans.
Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan (0-1), who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else.
Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays.
With Indians right field Josh Naylor leading off the seventh, crew chief Bill Miller watched two pitches get thrown before waving for the grounds crew. After a 36-minute delay — the tarp didn’t come out for 30 minutes — the game was finally called.
Tigers 3, Yankees 2 (10)
DETROIT — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Red Sox 5, Marlins 2 (5 1/2)
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and Boston beat Miami in a game called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain.
Adam Ottavino slogged through a soggy top of the sixth before umpires suspended play. After a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes, the game was called, with Ottavino getting his second save.
Martín Pérez (3-2) pitched five innings and got the win, holding Miami to two runs on five hits and struck out four.
Rookie Cody Poteet (2-1) took his first loss. Poteet pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. Poteet also struck out six.
Royals 8, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic had another strong start and Kansas City beat Minnesota.
Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City’s offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Bubic (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.
Randy Dobnak (1-4) struggled in his second start for Minnesota, giving up six runs and nine hits in six innings. Mitch Garver hit his eighth homer of the season for the Twins, who had their four-game winning streak end.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, postponed
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, postponed
NEW YORK — The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night.
Milwaukee at Washington, postponed
Colorado at Pittsburgh, postponed, rain
Athletics 3, Angels
OAKLAND — Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman’s single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.
Ohtani walked Lowrie on four pitches leading off the seventh and then walked Mitch Moreland. Chapman followed with a soft single to left that Upton struggled to pick up, allowing Lowrie to score easily. Seth Brown added an RBI single.
Elvis Andrus had two hits to help the A’s to their third straight win.
Ohtani (1-1) allowed three earned runs and three hits but had control problems late. He walked four and hit Mark Canha with a pitch.
Padres 10, Astros 3 (11)
HOUSTON — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham homered, then each had an RBI in a seven-run 11th inning that sent San Diego past Houston.
The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.
Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth.
Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Astros. Brooks Raley (2-3) took the loss.
Mariners 3, Rangers 2
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners’ win over Texas, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers.
Seattle has followed up a six-game losing streak by winning four of five.
The Rangers 10-game road losing streak is their longest since 2014. They haven’t won away from Arlington since May 6 at Minnesota.
Lyles (2-4) settled down after Lewis’ home run and retired nine of the final 11 he faced, including five of his eight strikeouts.
Cardinals 8, Diamondbacks 6
PHOENIX — Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals won 8-6 Friday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 straight games.
Arizona trailed 8-5 entering the ninth but loaded the bases with one out. Ketel Marte pushed home a run with an RBI groundout, but Daniel Ponce de Leon got Josh Rojas to ground out on a slow roller to end the game.
The Cardinals never trailed, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall.
O'Neill has homered in his first two games since returning from the 10-day injured list because of fracture in his left middle finger that kept him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. Even with the missed time, he has 10 homers this year.
Giants 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 (10)
LOS ANGELES — Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in a thriller Friday night.
Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-all.
Pujols was up next and the recently signed slugger nearly won it. He lingered near the batter's box when he connected and many of the Dodgers jumped the dugout rail in anticipation of a celebration, but Tauchman was equal to the challenge.
Tauchman angled back to the fence, jumped and made a backhanded grab. He fell to the ground after knocking into the wall, raised his arm to show the ball and hobbled a bit on his way back to the dugout.
