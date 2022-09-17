Cubs 2, Rockies 1
CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning.
Stroman (4-7), gave up three hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit unti Ryan McMahon homered with two outs in the sixth. After signing a $71 million, four-year contract, Stroman had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at home this season.
Nationals 5, Marlins 4
WASHINGTON — Joey Meneses hit an inside-the-park home run, Ildemaro Vargas had a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and Washington rallied to beat Miami.
The Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Nationals at home for the first time in eight tries this season. Washington is 2-12 overall against Miami.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3
TORONTO — Matt Chapman hit two home runs, George Springer added a three-run shot and Toronto maintained its position in the AL wild-card race.
Chapman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs to help the Blue Jays (82-63) win for the fifth time in six meetings with the Orioles.
Tigers 3, White Sox 2 (10 innings)
DETROIT — Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving Detroit the win.
Tigers reliever Alex Lange (5-4) struck out the side in the top of the 10th to get the win.
Willi Castro started the bottom half with a bunt. Liam Hendriks (3-4) fielded it, looked at Kreidler going to third and then bounced his throw to first, putting runners on the corners. Riley Greene struck out before Reyes hit his game-ending sacrifice fly.
Red Sox 2, Royals 1
BOSTON — J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and Boston rallied late to beat Kansas City.
Martinez’s single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman (4-2) issued two walks to start the inning.
Garrett Whitlock (4-2) gave up a hit in the eighth and Matt Strahm got the last three outs for his fourth save.
Guardians 4, Twins 3
CLEVELAND — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and AL-Central leading Cleveland rallied past Minnesota in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. The 2-1 pitch by Jhoan Duran (2-4) to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw.
Mets 4, Pirates 3
NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.
Pete Alonso had his National League-leading 113th RBI for New York (91-55), which is assured of its most wins since going 97-65 in 2006. The Mets began the night with a one-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East.
Rangers 4, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning and Texas beat Tampa Bay.
Lowe’s two-run homer was the fourth of five straight hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber (10-9).
Rangers starter Martin Perez (12-6) gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Three of those were by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, driving in runs with a single in the second and a double in the sixth.
Braves 7, Phillies 2
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning and Atlanta rallied for the win.
The opposite-field shot off Seranthony Dominguez (6-5) erased a 2-1 deficit and touched off a wild celebration at sold-out Truist Park, helping the Braves stay a game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.
Brewers 7, Yankees 6
MILWAUKEE — Garrett Mitchell hit a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning to give Milwaukee the win after trailing by five runs.
Aaron Judge went 2 of 4 and scored two runs but didn’t homer, keeping his season total at 57. He’s four off the American League record set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961.
After falling behind 5-0 in the first two innings, the Brewers rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the eighth. Josh Donaldson’s homer off Taylor Rogers (4-7) tied it in the ninth before the Brewers responded in the bottom half of the inning to complete their biggest comeback victory of the season.
Astros 5, Athletics 0
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez homered in his first three at-bats, Justin Verlander threw five hitless innings in his return from the injured list and the Houston Astros clinched a postseason berth with a 5-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
The Astros (95-50) won their sixth straight game to join the Los Angeles Dodgers as the first two teams to secure playoff spots, reaching their sixth straight postseason.
Cardinals 6, Reds 5
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked St. Louis past Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night.
Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list. With 2,203 RBIs, Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron’s 2,297.
Padres 12, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Brandon Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and San Diego cruised past Arizona.
The Padres stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Brewers rallied to beat the Yankees 7-6 earlier Friday.
