Reds 9, Cardinals 5
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds opened the second half of the season with a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt’s foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt’s chopper between the plate and mound.
Cubs 15, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Nelson Velázquez hit two late homers and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia.
Ian Happ and Suzuki each had four hits and Christopher Morel added three hits for the Cubs, who won their second in a row after losing nine straight.
Kyle Schwarber upped his NL-leading home run total to 30 with a solo drive in the first inning for the Phillies. Darick Hall contributed a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the ninth.
Marlins 8, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and Miami emphatically ended its 37-inning scoreless streak by beating Pittsburgh.
The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.
Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.
Yankees 7, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and New York edged Baltimore.
Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent.
Padres 4, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Yu Darvish dominated New York again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer for San Diego.
Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break.
Darvish (9-4) struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh.
Blue Jays 28, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night.
Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound.
Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them.
Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.
Guardians 8, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and Cleveland beat Chicago.
The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central.
Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0.
Rays 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and Tampa Bay returned from the All-Star break with a victory over Kansas City.
Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead.
Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four.
Brewers 6, Rockies 5 (13 innings)
MILWAUKEE — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as Milwaukee edged Colorado.
Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1.5 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-5 at Cincinnati. This was the longest game the Brewers have played in terms of innings since the automatic runner extra-inning format took effect in 2020.
Athletics 5, Rangers 4
OAKLAND — Cole Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven sparkling innings for his first back-to-back wins this year, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 Friday night.
Ramón Laureano hit a go-ahead homer on a full-count with two out in the fifth, then Seth Brown added a two-run drive later that inning for the A’s against Texas right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2).
Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 1
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of shutout ball, Ketel Marte added a three-run homer and Arizona started its second half of the season with a win over Washington.
The Nationals lost for the 16th time in 18 games.
Gallen (5-2) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before César Hernández sent a soft liner with two outs that deflected off Gallen’s glove and fell behind the mound. Gallen, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and Marte all converged on the ball, but no one had time to throw out the speedy Hernández.
Astros 5, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night.
Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history.
Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games.
Altuve led off the game with a homer against starter Marco Gonzales, Alvarez added another solo shot in the fourth, and Martin Maldonado connected in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.
