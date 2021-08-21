Royals 6, Cubs 2
CHICAGO — Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
Perez broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with his second homer of the day off Zach Davies (6-10). The catcher also connected in the fourth.
Royals starter Brad Keller (8-12) had his second straight strong start after giving up two earned runs in 6.2 innings against St. Louis on Saturday. The right-hander struck out eight, allowing one earned run on four hits in six innings.
Richard Lovelady, Jake Brentz and Scott Barlow finished for the Royals in the opener of a 10-game trip. Kansas City has won four of its last five games.
Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom homered in the third. He leads NL rookies with 19 homers.
Braves 3, Orioles 0
Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.
Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee. Fried struck out four, walked none.
Yankees 10, Twins 2
NEW YORK — Luke Voit finished with a homer, four hits and four RBIs, and surging New York beat Minnesota for its season-high eighth straight win.
Voit tied a career high with his third four-hit game. He hit a two-run bases-loaded single in New York’s four-run first inning off rookie Charlie Barnes (0-3) and got another single in the second. He hit an RBI double in the fourth and homered to right-center to open the seventh.
Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu hit two-run homers. Andrew Velazquez drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Brett Gardner hit an RBI single.
Nationals 4, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Patrick Corbin pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and Washington topped Milwaukee.
Corbin (7-12) struck out seven, walked nobody and held the Brewers scoreless until allowing a homer to Avisaíl García on his 92nd and final pitch with one out in the seventh.
White Sox 7, Rays 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as Chicago beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of AL division leaders.
After Tampa Bay’s Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by José Abreu to make it 7-5.
Reds 5, Marlins 3
CINCINNATI — Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Gray (5-6) retired Miami in order in five of his seven innings and exited after throwing 89 pitches. He struck out five.
Elieser Hernandez (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits through 4 2/3 innings as Cincinnati took the first two of a four-game set.
Red Sox 6, Rangers 0
BOSTON — Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery to help Boston beat Texas.
Xander Bogaerts homered and the Red Sox pounded out six doubles.
Sale (2-0) threw 71 pitches, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five for his second win in two starts since returning from elbow ligament replacement surgery.
Astros 12, Mariners 3
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez homered and had four RBIs as Houston jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a win over Seattle.
Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2.2 innings.
Martín Maldonado and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and Carlos Correa and José Altuve each hit a triple to help Houston win its second straight.
Tigers 4, Blue Jays 1 (10)
TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Detroit beat Toronto.
Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.
Trevor Richards (5-2) struck out the first two batters he faced in the 10th before Castro, pinch-hitting for catcher Grayson Greiner, lined a tiebreaking single to left.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 36th home run for Toronto.
Pirates 4, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and Pittsburgh topped St. Louis to snap a five-game skid.
Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth.
Keller (4-10) walked one and worked around six hits in picking up his first victory since May 29.
Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 4
DENVER — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and Colorado defeated Arizona.
C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks.
Athletics 4, Giants 1
OAKLAND — Josh Harrison hit a two-run single, Starling Marte added an RBI double, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants.
James Kaprielian pitched three-hit ball over five innings to remain unbeaten in three starts since coming off the injured list to help the A’s hold off their Bay Area rivals before a crowd of 40,133 – the largest at the Coliseum in nearly two years.
Phillies 4, Padres 3
SAN DIEGO — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.
The Padres have lost eight of nine and are slipping in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. The Padres' loss, along with Cincinnati’s 5-3 win over the Marlins on Friday, moved San Diego and Cincinnati into a tie in the wild-card race.
Philadelphia is four games back in the NL wild-card standings.
The Phillies scored three runs in the third inning against Padres starter Blake Snell. With two out, Jean Segura walked and stole second base. J.T. Realmuto doubled home Segura, and Harper followed with a long home run to right field off an 84-mph slider.
Trailing 3-0, the Padres scored two in the bottom of third against Philadelphia starter Matt Moore. One batter after Tommy Pham walked, Manny Machado hit a low line-drive homer that hit the top of the left-field fence and bounced into the stands.
In the sixth inning against Phillies reliever Hector Neris, San Diego loaded the bases with two outs. However, Tommy Pham grounded out weakly to shortstop Ronald Torreyes, ending the threat.
