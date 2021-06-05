Orioles 3, Indians 1
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and Baltimore kept up its June winning streak, defeating Cleveland.
The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May. Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season.
Cleveland had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings.
Nationals 2, Philles 1
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and Washington beat Philadelphia.
Scherzer (5-4) struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less.
Pirates 9, Marlins 2
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh over Miami.
Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first and an RBI single during a five-run sixth. NL hits leader Adam Frazier had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Pittsburgh. Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Erik Gonzalez also had two hits each.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin González added a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2 Friday night in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.
Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) won his third straight start, and the Red Sox stopped their 11-game losing streak in the Bronx, winning at Yankee Stadium for the first time since June 2, 2019.
New York lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Yankees hitters struck out 15 times.
Astros 13, Blue Jays 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading Houston over Toronto.
Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Díaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo.
L.A. Dodgers 9, Braves 5
ATLANTA — Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded double in the eight-run fifth inning and Los Angeles beat Atlanta in a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.
Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-3) retired the first nine batters he faced, five by strikeout, before allowing two walks in the fourth. He began the unravel in the fifth.
Freddie Freeman homered for the 13th time.
Rangers 5, Rays 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Gibson returned from the injured list to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Texas ended a nine-game losing streak with a win over Tampa Bay.
Joey Gallo hit in his 10th homer and Charlie Culberson drove in a run with a squeeze bunt for the Rangers, who were back home after the nine losses in a row for the longest winless road trip in team history.
Brandon Lowe homered late for the Rays (36-23), who lost for the fourth time in 21 games.
Royals 14, Twins 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Whit Merrifield capped a nine-run first inning with a three-run homer and Kansas City beat Minnesota for its fifth straight win.
Merrifield started the big burst with a leadoff single and his home run ended the evening for Matt Shoemaker (2-7). He retired just one batter, allowing six hits and two walks.
Kansas City made it 13-0 in the second. All nine Royals in batting order had already scored with no outs in the inning.
White Sox 9, Tigers 8
CHICAGO — Rookie Yermín Mercedes hit a game-ending RBI single, Yasmani Grandal homered twice and Chicago beat Detroit to put Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa in a tie with John McGraw for second place on baseball’s career wins list.
The White Sox came out on top after blowing a five-run lead and gave the 76-year-old La Russa career victory No. 2,763. He has a long way to go to catch Connie Mack, who won 3,731 games.
Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 1
MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and Milwaukee defeated Arizona.
Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta (6-1) struck out nine, walked three and allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.
Nick Ahmed broke up the no-hit attempt by reaching for a low pitch and blooping it into left-center for a one-out single in the eighth.
Reds 6, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Luis Castillo earned his first victory since early April, rookies Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India homered and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.
Castillo (2-8) allowed one run and three hits with five strikeouts over six innings. Michael Feliz picked up his first save.
Nick Castellanos hit two doubles and Stephenson also had a RBI single for the Reds.
Athletics 9, Rockies 5
DENVER — Sean Murphy and Matt Canha homered off Jon Gray before the Rockies right-hander left with elbow soreness, and Oakland beat Colorado.
Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland, which has won seven of 10 road games and improved to 17-8 away from home.
Gray (4-6) left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort, manager Bud Black said after the game. Gray allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Angels 3, Mariners 2
LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of four-hit ball with a season high-tying 10 strikeouts, and José Rojas hit the go-ahead homer in the Angels’ victory over Seattle.
Justin Upton hit a two-run homer for the Angels, and closer Raisel Iglesias escaped a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the eighth inning before finishing off the second win of the season for Ohtani.
Ohtani (2-1) looked sharp. He didn’t walk anyone and retired eight of his final nine batters before being pulled after just 76 pitches. He also went 0 for 2 with a walk.
Giants 8, Cubs 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Steven Duggar and Alex Dickerson homered off Jake Arrieta as part of a six-run second inning, and San Francisco beat Chicago.
Jason Vosler and LaMonte Wade Jr. added back-to-back shots in the fourth, helping the Giants to their second consecutive victory over the Cubs. San Francisco has won eight of 10.
Kris Bryant hit his 13th home run for Chicago. Joc Pederson also connected. The Cubs have lost consecutive games.
Padres 2, Mets 0
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Manny Machado hit an early homer and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0 Friday night.
Snell (2-2) struck out 10 and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season. Francisco Lindor ended his no-hit bid with a single leading off the seventh — a ball left fielder Tommy Pham misplayed for a two-base error.
The left-handed Snell got three straight outs, including two strikeouts, to strand Lindor at third.
The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay had a 5.55 ERA in his first season with San Diego prior to Friday, but he showed excellent control and mixed his offspeed well to keep New York off balanced. He threw a season-high 101 pitches and walked one.
