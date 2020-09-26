Brewers 3, Cardinals 0 (7), 1st game
Brewers at Cardinals, 2nd game, late
ST. LOUIS — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.
Both teams are among the eight NL clubs still vying for four available postseason spots. Milwaukee pulled within a game of St. Louis, which started the day in second place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs.
The Brewers and Cardinals are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.
Yelich’s 12th home run of the season in the third gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. It came three pitches after Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (4-3) crumpled to the ground during his delivery of an 0-2 pitch. Flaherty sat for about a minute, sometimes grimacing in pain, before resuming.
He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He also struck out five and walked four.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
WASHINGTON — Friday night’s game between the Mets and the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Jays 10, Orioles 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 1/3 scoreless innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 Friday night.
Shaw narrowly missed a multihomer game, hitting a double in the seventh that struck the top of the wall in right field and bounced back into play.
Pearson had been sidelined since a game Aug. 18 at Baltimore. He came on to begin the fourth and struck out the first batter he faced, Austin Hays, on three pitches.
The hard-throwing rookie right-hander reached 101.5 mph on his strike three pitch to Hays. It was the fastest pitch by a Blue Jays pitcher since tracking began in 2008, eclipsing a 101.2 mph pitch by Brandon Morrow in 2014.
Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 0 (7), 1st game
Colorado at Arizona, 2nd game, late
PHOENIX — Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Colorado’s loss, coupled with other results Friday night, eliminated the Rockies from playoff contention. Last-place Arizona was already out of the postseason chase.
The 25-year-old Gallen (3-2) has been one of the NL’s top pitchers for much of the season and saved one of his best outings for last, giving up five singles and walking two. He finished the season with a 2.75 ERA over 12 starts and struck out 82 batters over 72 innings.
Yoan López and Stefan Crichton combined for a scoreless seventh for the Diamondbacks to finish the shutout.
Rays 6, Phillies 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Joey Wendle had a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays rallied to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff hopes, beating the Phillies 6-4 on Friday night.
The Rays would clinch the top seed in the American League with an Oakland loss later Friday night; the A’s were hosting Seattle. Tampa Bay is looking to finish with the AL’s best record for the second time, after topping the league in 2010.
Marlins 4, Yankees 3 (10)
NEW YORK — The Marlins clinched an improbable playoff berth in their coronavirus-decimated season, beating the New York Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night to seal a postseason trip on the field of the team that Miami CEO Derek Jeter and manager Don Mattingly once captained.
Miami earned its first postseason trip since 2003 when it won the World Series as the Florida Marlins, capped by a Game 6 victory in the Bronx over Jeter and his New York teammates at the previous version of Yankee Stadium.
The Marlins had the worst record in the NL last year at 57-105, then was beset by a virus outbreak early this season that prevented it from playing for more than a week.
Giants 5, Padres 4 (7), 1st game
San Diego at San Francisco, 2nd game, late
SAN FRANCISCO — San Diego pitcher Chris Paddack expected the San Francisco Giants to swing for the fences with their playoff hopes at stake.
That’s exactly what happened.
Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth, Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning and the Giants beat the Padres 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday for a key victory in a crowded NL playoff race.
The Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed headed to its first postseason in 14 years.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, late
Boston at Atlanta, late
Detroit at Kansas City, late
Houston at Texas, late
Cincinnati at Minnesota, late
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
